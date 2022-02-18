Dominique Wooding Wants To Finish Fights And Fill Seats | UFC FIGHT PASS

“When I signed with Cage Warriors I knew I wasn’t going to be here long but I’m going to make an impactful run and that’s what I’ve done,” Wooding said. “People will definitely remember me being a Cage Warriors champ and remember my run. It was very impactful, and a lot of people remember knockouts. KOs put bums in seats. Everyone loves a knockout; it’s what gets the fans talking.”

He already sees a path to the UFC, and how could he not? His one concern coming into “the show” is that while everybody loves an exciting style, there aren’t a lot of people out there calling for Edson Barboza’s or Shane Burgos’ head, giving that extra incentive to mark your calendar.

The silent assassin he’s become in Cage Warriors may have to make a transformation sooner rather than later and he’s the first to admit it.

“That’s up to me to try and create because when I do get into the UFC I want to be a top contender and a champion,” Wooding said. “With me being inside the UFC I’ve got to make a bit of noise. Closed mouths don’t get fed.”

Wooding may see a bit of work to do on the “fight promotion” side of his game, but already feels like he matches up well with some of the bantamweights in the UFC. Fights with JP Buys and Kevin Natividad are the exact matchups he’d like to see when he eventually does make his debut. The stylistic matchup and the pedigrees of both men are the exact recipe for Wooding to make the Khaos Williams-esque debut splash that he’s after.

“I like the Khaos Williams example,” Wooding said. “You’ve got guys like Terrance McKinney who comes in short notice and has a seven-second knockout. I’m ready to bring the ruckus like when I came into Cage Warriors. Everything I said I was going to do when I came in, I did. I’m a devastating finisher and what puts butts in seats? Finishes.”