Dominick Reyes Warns Jones: "I’m coming for you”

“I’m so ready for this, man,” said Reyes, the unbeaten contender who will attempt to do what no one else has been able to do – score a legitimate victory over Jones and take his light heavyweight title. That’s a daunting prospect, but Reyes is embracing it and not letting any of the hype of the biggest fight of his life get to him.

“I just stay in the routine,” said the Californian. “The routine keeps you level.”

It also reminds him of the task at hand, which isn’t making the wittiest comments on social media or building his brand as a UFC superstar; it’s winning the fight, both mentally and physically. The physical part will take place at Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday. The mental fight? Reyes believes he got the edge when the two squared off during a press conference last December.