Dominick Reyes Returning To Form

Dominick Reyes, after five years and 12 fights of being a devastating hammer, found himself as close to the mountaintop as one can get without reaching the summit when he challenged and lost to Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title in February 2020. At the time, many believed he did enough to unseat the all-time great in Houston, but the judges saw it otherwise. Perhaps more surprising than the close call, however, was what came next for the previously undefeated Reyes. Over the next 33 months, he would suffer three knockout losses, tumbling down the rankings and leaving many to wonder whether he would ever reach previous heights or if he would go down as one of those unfortunate stories you see from time to time in fighting.

However, the 35-year-old showed his fighting spirit, returning to the Octagon in 2024 with a righteous fury. It started at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Imavov in Louisville, Kentucky. There, he faced Dustin Jacoby, a man with a decorated kickboxing record and plenty of knockouts, to boot. Some worried Reyes would suffer another debilitating defeat, but instead, it was “The Devastator” delivering the finish, knocking Jacoby out in two minutes and earning his first win in nearly five years.

Dominick Reyes' Fight Week Interview

Afterward, Reyes was understandably emotional, telling UFC.com he felt “grateful, elation, love (and) gratitude.”

“I dreamed about this moment for so long, man,” Reyes said. “To go down as many times I did, to get back up and to be successful, to take a couple shots and keep pushing forward, it’s a testament to my faith. It’s a testament to my will. It’s a testament to who we are as humans. We are extremely resilient, and nothing is going to stop us but ourselves. I was getting in my own way, and I finally found my way.”