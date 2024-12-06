Dominick Reyes Ready To Prove It Again

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“I got that monkey off my back and on to the next one,” he said. “In this industry, it's just the next person putting a knife to your chest.”

The man holding the knife this weekend is Anthony Smith, the longtime light heavyweight contender who is now seeking his own redemption after losing a June fight to Roman Dolidze. It’s a great fight with high stakes, and despite Smith’s recent form, Reyes is expecting to have to work for the W.

“A hundred percent,” Reyes said. “He's a full competitor and he's going to fight until they won't license him anymore. I know this for sure, and he's ‘Lionheart,’ right? His nickname fits him because he's going to fight to the very end. But he also acknowledges that he's not the athlete he used to be. He acknowledges he's not the young, hungry fighter. He's 36, I'm 34. But I don't think we're in a similar place at all, to be honest. I feel like we're in completely opposite directions. I feel like he's looking at it like he's on his way out and I'm on my way up. Whether he feels like he's on his way up or not, he acknowledges that he's getting old.”