Dominick Reyes Never Lost The Faith

“It's just who I am and how I was raised,” Reyes said. “I was not going to give up or stop trying to be a better person. I think my faith has a lot to do with it.”

Reyes needed that faith when a 2020 title fight with Jon Jones that many believed he won became the beginning of a stretch where he just couldn’t get a win. There was a stoppage loss to Jan Blachowicz for the vacant 205-pound belt, another KO defeat in an epic war with Jiri Prochazka, and yet another finish against him when he got caught and beat by Ryan Spann. After each setback, all Reyes did was keep putting his gloves on, believing that eventually, the tide would turn.

RELATED: Dominick Reyes Returning To Form

“I didn't sit here and make excuses about everything,” he said. “I just took my lumps and kept trying to go. It was a ‘I'll get the next one’ kind of thing. Instead of crying about it all day, I'm just like, whatever happens, this is life. It's not always fair. It sucks sometimes, but it's what you do about it. I just kept getting up.”

In 2024, Reyes stayed up. In June, he halted Jacoby in the first round to earn his first victory since 2019. Six months later, he stopped Smith in the second round. Each were cathartic victories, yet even after beating Smith, his immediate focus was on his opponent, who was dealing with the loss of his close friend and coach, Scotty Morton.