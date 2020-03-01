Reyes vs Blachowicz For Light Heavyweight Title

The vacant light heavyweight title will be on the line as Dominick Reyes faces Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa on September 26.

The 205-pound title was declared vacant after champion Jon Jones informed UFC officials that he was giving up his long-standing title to potentially pursue a run in the heavyweight division at a to be determined later date.

Dominick Reyes, who most recently fought Jones for the championship belt in February, has scored first-round finishes in nine of his 12 pro wins and boasts four victories in under a minute. He will face Jan Blachowicz, who is coming off a first round knockout of Corey Anderson earlier this year and who has won seven of his last eight fights.

UFC 253 is headlined by a battle between undefeated stars Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa for the undisputed middleweight championship that will air on PPV on ESPN+.