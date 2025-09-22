Dominick Reyes | Grateful To Get To Do All This Again

More precisely, it will be Saturday, September 27, which means this fight comes exactly five years after Reyes stepped into the Octagon opposite Jan Blachowicz in a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 253 on Fight Island. It’s a fitting anniversary for the Hesperia, California native, who enters this weekend’s critical showdown with Ulberg with a completely different outlook and mindset as he did five years ago against Blachowicz.

“It’s a lot easier when you feel you get to go out there and train, get to go out there and do all these things I’m doing,” said Reyes, who touched down in Perth on a three-fight winning streak, having risen all the back to No. 7 in the rankings; a far cry from where he was 16 months ago.

Meet Us In Perth? UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes, Tickets On Sale Now

“Some could have been upset for the 20-hour flight to come out here for one day of media and then go home, but I get to do that.

“As long as I stay in a place of gratitude, a place of love, it’s a very powerful emotion, and it’s hard to beat someone when they’re having fun and enjoying themselves and they’re grateful for every day.”