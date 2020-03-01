Dominick Reyes Entering A New Chapter

He’s spent the time since he walked out of that Octagon on that February night in Houston campaigning for a rematch with the longtime champion. And while it is possible that rematch could be what’s next for the UFC light heavyweight division, all plans are on hold due to COVID-19.

Reyes has seen the impact that it’s had on his fellow fighters and agrees with how UFC President Dana White and the promotion plans to put on as many events as possible.

“Dana handled this whole thing exactly how you should handle it. We are the toughest m************ in the world. Our sport is not like any other sport; you cannot compare it to anything else. Everything we do is different. The only thing we do that other sports do is put in hard work and entertain,” Reyes told UFC.com. “We train our whole lives for these fights. For a lot of guys with fights that got postponed, I imagine it being heartbreaking. I applaud Dana and I applaud the fighters that are doing what they have to do to provide for their families and loved ones.”