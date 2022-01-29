Dominant Grappler Kody Steele Eyes Pro MMA Debut

“It all depends on who I’m fighting and where the stakes are at,” Steele said. “If I’m fighting somebody I know I can work on the ground I’ll definitely shoot for some crazy submissions that nobody’s really seen or haven’t seen in a while in the cage, but if we’re on the feet I don’t just want to be the jiu jitsu guy. I want to put people to sleep.”

What if Steele does want to be known as the jiu jitsu guy? Is his ground game dominant enough to keep him in that box?

Steele says not only could he consistently dominate with his BJJ, he could almost call his shot consistently.