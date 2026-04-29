Dom Mar Fan | ‘Street Buddha’ Is Ready To Deliver

“I think me and Kody could be fighting in the car park, and I think it'd be a fun fight, and I'd be excited for it. So I'm super pumped.”

Steele will head into the bout keen to bounce back from defeat on his UFC debut, where he was outpointed by Rongzhu in UFC 312’s Fight of the Night. Fan has spent time scouting the American ahead of fight night, and thinks the Syndicate MMA product’s willingness to get involved in a tear-up should work to his own favor.

“I think Kody's the type of guy who's not afraid of a bit of a scrap, and I think that's going to make for a really entertaining fight,” he suggested.

“I also think it's going to give me a lot of opportunity to look for the finish. I think sometimes, I can be fighting someone, and they can be a little bit more conservative, right? You crack them once, and they kind of settle back, or they try to force a grapple that isn't really there, but it can stall out the fight. I don't think Kody's that type of guy.

“I think Kody's the type of guy that likes to try to get after it the whole time, and I think that's fun for the fans, because it keeps the danger going on both sides the whole time. But it also gives me a really great opportunity to look for a spectacular finish, which I’m excited for.”