The Dog In Daniel Pineda

It's kind of a shock declaration, because even though Pineda is closing in on 40 years old and has lost two in a row, if you know anything about the fight game, there are losses and there are losses. And Pineda’s last two to Alex Caceres and Nathaniel Wood are ones that make you remember good and competitive fights, not necessarily whose hand was raised at the end of the night. Pineda knows it, too, and he’s heard it from fans and his inner circle.

“That's what's been going on lately,” he said. “The last two fights with Alex Caceres and then my last fight, people don't remember that I lost. They just remember that it was a Fight of the Night and a fight that a lot of people think I won. But I know I lost; it's on my record. So it sucks.”

That’s the dog in Pineda, that competitive drive that has made him a fan favorite. To him, it’s always about winning and always about chasing the finish for however long he’s in there. Anything less isn’t acceptable, and that approach has fans circling Pineda-Elkins for Fight of the Night honors this weekend at the APEX. An extra check wouldn’t bother Pineda, but he doesn’t want a Fight of the Night with “The Damage.”

“Everybody's talking about it, that it's going to be a bonus and stuff like that, but I don't want no Fight of the Night,” he said. “If I'm going to get a bonus, I want to get a finish bonus. All this Fight of the Night, going three rounds, they suck ass, man. Let me get in there, finish this guy, and let's get a bonus.”