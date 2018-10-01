Dodson Wants To Redirect The Hype

Since joining the UFC less than a year ago, Yan is 3-0 with two TKO finishes. He has looked dominant in his wins over Douglas Silva de Andrade, Jin Soo Son and Teruto Ishihara.

The showdown between Dodson and Yan should be interesting on multiple levels, considering the two bantamweights have completely different styles and personalities. Yan is reserved and soft-spoken while, Dodson might be the most energetic fighter on the UFC roster.

And he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The only way that I can go ahead and survive in this sport is by being myself,” Dodson said. “If I keep on listening to everybody who’s sitting there having all their little chatter here and there, it ruins it for me. If I start letting all the pressure and the anxiety of what everybody wants me to be, then I can’t be that anymore. I have to be the person that got me here and that was me. Happy go-lucky and just a silly little kid.”

John Dodson is going to John Dodson.

We caught up with Dodson to discuss the gorgeous city of Prague, what he thinks about his opponent, where he thinks he has the advantage in the fight and plenty more.