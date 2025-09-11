Discover The Latest Noche UFC Merch & Gear Up for Saturday!

The wait is over! The 2025 Noche UFC collection is live on UFC Store, bringing a bold mix of heritage and fight-week energy to celebrate Mexican Independence Day. Whether you’re headed to San Antonio or tuning in from home, this collection delivers everything you need. Explore the full assortment and get your piece of the Noche UFC lineup today at UFC Store.
Show your Noche UFC love with the ProSphere collection – filled with vibrant tops, jerseys, and shorts that burst with locally inspired graphics and are built for lightweight comfort. It’s a head-turning mix, perfect for training, fight week events, or everyday wear.
Another standout is the Warren Lotas Three Reapers Hoodie, which combines streetwear and fight culture with embroidered UFC details on the chest and striking sleeve graphics. Crafted from heavyweight cotton, it’s a true collector’s item built for durability and style. Alongside the Three Reapers Hoodie is a tee featuring none other than “The Assassin Baby” himself, Brandon Moreno. Inspired by the first ever Mexican-born UFC champion, the Brandon Moreno Warren Lotas tee is a Mexican Independence staple.
For the high-flying fans who want something iconic, the Gold Noche UFC Luchador Mask channels lucha libre tradition with a metallic finish and stitched panel design. Whether worn on fight night or displayed as part of your collection, it’s a must-have piece of UFC history.
Sports culture also takes center stage in this drop, with the White Futbol Jersey and Black Beisbol Jersey celebrating the crossover of Mexican artistry and athletic pride with stylized eagle graphics and modern fits.
The Noche UFC celebration even goes beyond outerwear. Fans can step into fight week from head to toe with the Odd Sox Boxer Briefs, covered in bold event graphics and made from breathable, stretch friendly fabric, and the Odd Sox Crew Socks, which showcase golden eagle inspired patterns with the colors of the Mexican flag.
From jerseys and hoodies to bold accessories, the Noche UFC 2025 Collection captures the spirit of resilience, heritage, and fight week hype like never before. Don’t wait, shop the full collection now at UFC Store !