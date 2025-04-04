Dione Barbosa Putting The Pieces Together

It has been more than eight months since Barbosa has fought, and in her spare time she has been improving her game, spending time with her cats and, of course, working on puzzles. Both fun puzzles and the constant puzzle that includes her life as a fighter.

“I’ve been putting together all the pieces about the MMA game,” Barbosa said. “So, the striking with grappling and the game plan. This time I tried to work a lot and make my MMA game plan solid.”

As she heads into her third UFC fight this Saturday against Diana Belbita, the Brazilian is starting to feel more comfortable with the fight week responsibilities, and everything that comes along on Saturday night. She made her debut last May in Brazil, and came out victorious, but looking back, it was a lot of pressure for her first UFC fight.