Din Thomas' Top 3 'Lookin' For A Fight' Moments

Din Thomas explains that there couldn’t be anything further from the truth when it comes to Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight.

“It’s the most fun I have in my entire life,” Thomas said. “It’s the most fun job that I have. As fun as it looks, it’s even more fun to shoot. You don’t see because we can’t put everything out that we do. A 30-minute episode is three days of filming, so we have an incredible amount of fun in those three days.”

For a man who has been everywhere and done everything, a sentence like, “It’s the most fun I have in my entire life” is as high as praise gets. There have been plenty of fights, stunts and laughs through the years, so what are the three moments that stand out as the most fun stunts from the most fun job in Din Thomas’ busy schedule?