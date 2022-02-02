Din Thomas' Top 3 'Lookin' For A Fight' Moments

Hall Of Fame
There have been plenty of horror stories about what really goes on behind the scenes of TV shows, and from the sounds of it, they’re not always as fun as they may look.
Din Thomas explains that there couldn’t be anything further from the truth when it comes to Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight.
“It’s the most fun I have in my entire life,” Thomas said. “It’s the most fun job that I have. As fun as it looks, it’s even more fun to shoot. You don’t see because we can’t put everything out that we do. A 30-minute episode is three days of filming, so we have an incredible amount of fun in those three days.”
For a man who has been everywhere and done everything, a sentence like, “It’s the most fun I have in my entire life” is as high as praise gets. There have been plenty of fights, stunts and laughs through the years, so what are the three moments that stand out as the most fun stunts from the most fun job in Din Thomas’ busy schedule?
Fight Island Safari
“I liked going to Abu Dhabi. The very first time we went to Abu Dhabi was very fun. Taking a helicopter ride with Matt to this island and going on a safari was a lot of fun.”
Dana’s Playground
“I would also have to say I loved hanging out at Dana’s house in Maine. His house is like a playground.”
Serra vs Spirits
“I had a lot of fun in the haunted house with Matt Serra. That was in San Diego. The way Matt Serra was messing with the ghosts, that might have been the funniest experience I’ve ever had in my entire life.”
The Lookin’ For a Fight crew has been to Kansas City before, but never with the current crew. Will Din Thomas find a new favorite moment when James Krause’s FAC plays host to Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight?
