Din Thomas Explains Unexpected Bond With Nelk Boys

Much more than just “YouTubers who are MMA fans,” The Nelk Boys have begun running straight into the world on MMA branding and catching a lot of steam. You can’t have Tai Tuivasa’s patented celebration without them, Sean O’Malley doesn’t go quite as viral without them and the world definitely doesn’t hear Khabib Nurmagomedov’s solution to a loved one cheating with Jorge Masvidal without them.

They’ve completely shed the “YouTube prank channel guys” image with their growing number of business ventures, but Thomas knows they’re still capable of a prank or two, and there’s plenty of reason for him to watch his back when they’re around.

“I’ve got to keep my eyes open and I’ve got to be careful because I think they would try to prank me,” Thomas laughed. “I’m the one with the sense of humor and I don’t get mad easily, so I could see them trying to prank me.”

The Nelk Boys navigation of UFC cards isn’t exclusively with the Lookin’ For A Fight crew, but Thomas, Dana White and Matt Serra have their fair share of interactions with them and Thomas breaks down even further why they’re familiar enough now with their surroundings to know who to shoot for.