Din Thomas' Bottom 3 'Lookin' For A Fight' Moments

Hall Of Fame
Din Thomas has made quite the reputation with Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight fans as being the go-to guy for any stunts, and though he has fun far more often than he doesn’t, every now and then the pendulum swings in the other direction.
Thomas’ willingness to do any and all stunts put in front of him is almost comparable to the Jackass crew.
Eating Rocky Mountain Oysters, cliff diving and sand skating were a good time. He’s particularly enjoyed quite a few things he’s taken himself out of his comfort zone for, but there has definitely been stunts that never reached the “that actually wasn’t that bad” point.
With 💵 on the line, @DinThomas didn’t fumble the bag 🏈💰— UFC (@ufc) January 12, 2022
Dana White’s Looking for a Fight premiering 10 am PT 𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐎𝐖 on https://t.co/YEBaVg1nsi pic.twitter.com/RM5jpvPVVW
Here are the king of Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight’s least favorite stunts!
Swimming with Sharks
He may have been first in the water, and he managed to calm down, but he didn’t enjoy a second of it.
“I believe the most scared I’ve ever been on anything we’ve done was swimming with the sharks. That tops the cake.”
Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight – South Florida
Dana White Lookin' For A Fight is 𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆 and the guys return to H-Town!— UFC (@ufc) August 23, 2021
Full episode now live at https://t.co/60jAymKSOC pic.twitter.com/3K6bUsgw3Y
“Let’s Just Get This Over with”
When Din Thomas and Matt Serra were heading to Cave of the Winds, Thomas knew it would be one of the last things on Earth he was going to want to do. When he heard he was 200 feet off the ground, 30 feet off a cliff and about to travel 90-100 miles per hour into a canyon, it almost did him in.
He survived the ride but it was a guaranteed Top 3 least favorite stunt.
Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight – Denver
Trapeze School
It was one of the stunts Thomas was uncomfortable with, but the fighter in him and the confusion of how to properly execute the flips and tricks of the trapeze made it impossible to see.
Thomas was able to get through the performance and made more of a friend in the instructor than Matt Serra was able to, but there’s probably no reason to get him back up there.
“In San Diego where we did the trapeze, that was probably third for me. Again, it’s a heights thing and that terrifies me.”
Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight – San Diego
Shoeys with the boys! 🍻👟@BamBamTuivasa and the @NelkBoys are a perfect match on #UFCFightIsland! pic.twitter.com/CecIRHSuSD— UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020
What might the Kansas City episode bring Thomas’ way? Heights are unlikely, sharks are unlikely, so it’s all in Mother Nature’s hands.
“I don’t think anything in Kansas City can scare me like that,” Thomas said. “Actually, the cold might scare me. I talked to Laura Sanko last week and she told me it was like, two degrees, so if it’s two degrees that’s going to be freezing and miserable for me.”
Catch James Krause’s FAC 12 for the filming of Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight: Kansas City, featuring the Nelk Boys, by signing up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!
:
:
Interviews
Mike Tyson Crashes the Podcast with Dana White and The…
Fight Coverage