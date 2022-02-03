Din Thomas' Bottom 3 'Lookin' For A Fight' Moments

“Let’s Just Get This Over with”

When Din Thomas and Matt Serra were heading to Cave of the Winds, Thomas knew it would be one of the last things on Earth he was going to want to do. When he heard he was 200 feet off the ground, 30 feet off a cliff and about to travel 90-100 miles per hour into a canyon, it almost did him in.

He survived the ride but it was a guaranteed Top 3 least favorite stunt.

Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight – Denver

Trapeze School

It was one of the stunts Thomas was uncomfortable with, but the fighter in him and the confusion of how to properly execute the flips and tricks of the trapeze made it impossible to see.

Thomas was able to get through the performance and made more of a friend in the instructor than Matt Serra was able to, but there’s probably no reason to get him back up there.

“In San Diego where we did the trapeze, that was probably third for me. Again, it’s a heights thing and that terrifies me.”

Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight – San Diego