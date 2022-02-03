 Skip to main content
UFC Fight Pass

Din Thomas' Bottom 3 'Lookin' For A Fight' Moments

As The Dana White: Lookin' For A Fight Crew Heads To Kansas City For It's Next Scouting Spot, Din Thomas Looks Back On His Least Favorite Moments From Past Filmings Of The Show
By Walker Van Wey, UFC FIGHT PASS • Feb. 3, 2022

Din Thomas has made quite the reputation with Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight fans as being the go-to guy for any stunts, and though he has fun far more often than he doesn’t, every now and then the pendulum swings in the other direction.

Thomas’ willingness to do any and all stunts put in front of him is almost comparable to the Jackass crew.

Eating Rocky Mountain Oysters, cliff diving and sand skating were a good time. He’s particularly enjoyed quite a few things he’s taken himself out of his comfort zone for, but there has definitely been stunts that never reached the “that actually wasn’t that bad” point.

Here are the king of Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight’s least favorite stunts!

Swimming with Sharks

He may have been first in the water, and he managed to calm down, but he didn’t enjoy a second of it.

“I believe the most scared I’ve ever been on anything we’ve done was swimming with the sharks. That tops the cake.”

Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight – South Florida

“Let’s Just Get This Over with”

When Din Thomas and Matt Serra were heading to Cave of the Winds, Thomas knew it would be one of the last things on Earth he was going to want to do. When he heard he was 200 feet off the ground, 30 feet off a cliff and about to travel 90-100 miles per hour into a canyon, it almost did him in.

He survived the ride but it was a guaranteed Top 3 least favorite stunt.

Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight – Denver

Trapeze School

It was one of the stunts Thomas was uncomfortable with, but the fighter in him and the confusion of how to properly execute the flips and tricks of the trapeze made it impossible to see.

Thomas was able to get through the performance and made more of a friend in the instructor than Matt Serra was able to, but there’s probably no reason to get him back up there.

“In San Diego where we did the trapeze, that was probably third for me. Again, it’s a heights thing and that terrifies me.”

Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight – San Diego

What might the Kansas City episode bring Thomas’ way? Heights are unlikely, sharks are unlikely, so it’s all in Mother Nature’s hands.

“I don’t think anything in Kansas City can scare me like that,” Thomas said. “Actually, the cold might scare me. I talked to Laura Sanko last week and she told me it was like, two degrees, so if it’s two degrees that’s going to be freezing and miserable for me.”

Catch James Krause’s FAC 12 for the filming of Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight: Kansas City, featuring the Nelk Boys, by signing up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!

Tags
UFC FIGHT PASS
Dana White: Lookin' For a Fight
:
UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner looks on during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Marc Ratner | The Interview

His New Book 'Ringside: My Life Outside The Ropes And The Octagon' Is A Treasure Of Combat Sports History

More
Interviews

Mike Tyson Crashes the Podcast with Dana White and The…

Watch the Video
Fight Coverage

Find The First Full Send Fighter | FAC 12

More
: