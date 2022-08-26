Dillion Cox Is Ready For A Flyweight Takeover | UFC FIGHT PASS

Cox doesn’t indiscriminately disrespect those around him; there’s a relatively easy path to his good side, but when it comes to flyweights around the world and people who do disrespect him, all bets are off. Records aside, performance bonuses aside and promotion aside, Cox is already taking notes and foaming at the mouth over potential opponents.

“I could beat somebody in the UFC right now,” Cox said. “I got a kid that I’ve been trying to fight since we were on the regional scene and he’s in the UFC right now and I’d whoop his a**. It’s Jeff Molina. He couldn’t wrestle his way out of a wet paper bag. I would pound his f*****g head off the floor. I’m not just going to wrestle him to hold him, I’m going to wrestle him to beat the f*** out of him.”

With a fighting style that he believes mimics TJ Dillashaw, and an out-of-the-cage personality of Dominick Cruz, Cox is tailor-made for the spotlight.