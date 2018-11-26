Dillashaw vs Cejudo SuperFight Set For UFC 233

A SuperFight pitting champion against champion is set for January 26, as UFC bantamweight titlist TJ Dillashaw moves to the flyweight division to challenge Henry Cejudo for the 125-pound crown at UFC 233 in Anaheim.
UFC 233, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, takes place at Honda Center.
Currently in his second reign as bantamweight champion, TJ Dillashaw made it two in a row over rival Cody Garbrandt in August, and now he will attempt to make history in his home state of California when he faces 2008 Olympic gold medalist Cejudo. Fresh from an August win over Demetrious Johnson that earned him the UFC flyweight title, Cejudo will make his first defense against a fellow champion in a bout that already has fans eagerly anticipating fight night in Anaheim.
