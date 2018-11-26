Dillashaw vs Cejudo SuperFight Set For UFC 233

UFC 233, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, takes place at Honda Center.

Currently in his second reign as bantamweight champion, TJ Dillashaw made it two in a row over rival Cody Garbrandt in August, and now he will attempt to make history in his home state of California when he faces 2008 Olympic gold medalist Cejudo. Fresh from an August win over Demetrious Johnson that earned him the UFC flyweight title, Cejudo will make his first defense against a fellow champion in a bout that already has fans eagerly anticipating fight night in Anaheim.