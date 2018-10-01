The Different Layers To Bryan Barberena

“It’s the competition. I love going in there [the Octagon] and finding out who’s the better man that night,” Barberena said. “All the tools we have, putting them together. Personally I love to stand-up and strike. I love to throw hands get in there and make it dirty and have a war or blood bath. That’s fine with me I love that.”

It’s that mentality and pure heart that has helped Barberena earn a reputation as one of the toughest guys in the welterweight division. A prime example can be found in his UFC Phoenix battle with ranked Vicente Luque. In what is without question one of the best fights of the year so far, “Bam Bam” and Luque traded for three solid rounds in a thrilling showcase of determination and skill.

Barberena looks to bring that type of performance to every fight, not only to put on a show for the fans, but simply because he thinks it’s fun.

“I like to stand-up throw hands and bang and put on a show for the fans,” Barberena said. “I enjoy it quite a bit. I’m just going to keep doing that and hopefully keep putting on exciting fights for the fans and get some exciting finishes as well.”

One of the things that radiates from Barberena is his quiet yet humble confidence. He believes that his evolution as a fighter has been exactly what he needs to take the next step as a mixed martial artist.