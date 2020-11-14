A Different Ashley Yoder Heads Into Hill Rematch

“I have so much respect for Angela,” said Yoder. “Her living in San Diego, me in Temecula, there's not a lot of little people of high quality that we can train with. So we've talked a couple times about possibly training together and it just never actually came into existence. But, at the same time, I think there's enough respect to understand that we're in the fight game, we're not friends in the sense of ‘Hey, girl, what are you doing this weekend?’ And I think we've both grown in so many ways. Four years ago was a long time, so I think it's a great rematch for the fans. It doesn't really do much for her, but it does a lot for me, so I'm excited.”

Hill has gone through her ups and downs in the time since their first meeting, but beginning in 2019, she hit her stride and won three in a row, with the only losses since then being controversial decision defeats to Claudia Gadelha and Michelle Waterson. At the moment, she sits at the number 12 spot in the 115-pound rankings, leaving this as a high-risk matchup with Yoder this weekend.

As for the Indiana-born “Spider Monkey,” Yoder has also had her share of losses and disputed decisions going against her, and while the Hill fight wasn’t one of those, she does admit that going into that first bout, she wasn’t close to being where she is now.

“I was in a really weird place going into that fight,” said Yoder. “I was in between training at a lot of other places and it's really funny because going into that fight, mentally, I was not ready. Physically, yes. I had trained and did my part there, but stepping into that cage, I didn't feel like the Ashley I should have felt like. I didn't feel like I was in my own element. It was very forced and it wasn't as natural. It was a really bad feeling. It wasn't the worst fight I've ever had but it wasn't the best fight I've ever had. There were some good things to take away from that fight, there was also a lot of learning to take away from that fight that I needed to work on.”