Diego Torres | The Punching Provider | Zuffa Boxing

Diego Torres has always had his family to cheer him on, but now he’s ready to use those that matter most to help push him to new heights as he embarks on a new chapter in his boxing career.
Torres will headline Zuffa Boxing 02 against Jose Valenzuela at the Meta APEX on Sunday, February 1, where he plans on showcasing his special brand of Mexican fighting to the wider world, while helping to provide for those closest to him.
“I’m very excited to be here. It’s an opportunity,” he said.
“It's also an opportunity for my family. So that's why I'm glad to be here.”
The subject of family ran through much of his sit-down conversation with UFC.com ahead of his Zuffa Boxing debut, with Torres revealing that he comes from a family that has embraced the sport of boxing through the exploits of him and his two siblings.
“I am the eldest of five brothers – me and my next two brothers also box,” he explained.
“We come from a poor family. We all have high expectations. So that's what, what we want to accomplish … good things, great things.”
Torres started boxing training as a nine-year-old and competed in an estimated 120 amateur bouts, earning gold on three occasions in the Mexican National University Games, as well as taking 141-pound gold at the 2017 Mexican Olympic Festival.
“I remember my family joining me and cheering for me,” he said of his early days as an amateur.
“We all knew that was the beginning of my career, and that everybody would knew my name someday.”
Fast forward to the present day, and Torres heads to the Meta APEX as a seasoned professional with an impressive record. The 28-year-old has 22 victories against just one defeat so far in his pro career, with that sole loss coming against current lightweight world champion Raymond Muratalla back in 2023.
Since then, Torres has bounced back superbly, winning four straight to send him into Sunday night’s headliner in Las Vegas in solid form.
But he revealed that he’s heading into his latest test with added motivation after becoming a father to his first son back in November. Parenthood has transformed his life, both in terms of the demands placed on him as a father, as well as the emotional responsibility he’ll carry into his fight this weekend.
“I never thought it was so exhausting, but I enjoy every moment with him,” he admitted.
“Unfortunately, I haven't been able to be with him for the last two months because I’ve been training, but he's my motivation to be here.
“It's tough, because I'm not with him, but he’s also my motivation, because I need to support him and give him a good future.
“If he wants to box, he can box, or he can do any sport he wants. I will just be very clear that, whatever he does, he has to give his best effort in doing that.”
On Sunday night at Meta APEX, Torres will feature in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 02, where he’s set to take on Valenzuela in a 135-pound bout. It’s a matchup that Torres is super-motivated for, and one he says should produce an exciting fight for the fans.
“I think everyone will expect a good fight. For me, (it’s) a great fight, and that's what I know I have to give them,” he said.
“Obviously, he’s a great fighter. He's a good fighter. He has experience, as well. I will have to put a lot of pressure on him and manage my time so I can put up a very aggressive fight against him.”
And the native of Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, said that his familiar aggressive Mexican fighting style will endear him to the fans who’ll be watching him in action on Sunday night.
“They will know me, and I will earn a lot of fans,” he promised.