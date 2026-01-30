Diego Torres | The Punching Provider | Zuffa Boxing

“I remember my family joining me and cheering for me,” he said of his early days as an amateur.

“We all knew that was the beginning of my career, and that everybody would knew my name someday.”

Fast forward to the present day, and Torres heads to the Meta APEX as a seasoned professional with an impressive record. The 28-year-old has 22 victories against just one defeat so far in his pro career, with that sole loss coming against current lightweight world champion Raymond Muratalla back in 2023.

Since then, Torres has bounced back superbly, winning four straight to send him into Sunday night’s headliner in Las Vegas in solid form.

But he revealed that he’s heading into his latest test with added motivation after becoming a father to his first son back in November. Parenthood has transformed his life, both in terms of the demands placed on him as a father, as well as the emotional responsibility he’ll carry into his fight this weekend.

“I never thought it was so exhausting, but I enjoy every moment with him,” he admitted.