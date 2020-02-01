Diego Sanchez Is Ready For A New Chapter

“At this point in my career, I do reflect and I will be reflecting on this last year and how I went through a divorce, and it was one of the hardest things I ever went through. I will reflect on how many people were truly there for me — how many people really sacrificed their time, their energy, and their love for me.

“There has been so much that has happened to me this past year,” he continues. “Going into 2020, I am focused, I am healthy, and I am trained. I have put the work in. I’m telling you, I have put the sprints in. I’ve been putting the work in, earning this victory and Saturday night, I get to go show the world what I’m about and I’m excited about it.”

Although he has always been one to focus on the future, believing he’s capable of stringing together enough victories to make a run at UFC gold, Sanchez now more readily acknowledges the fact that his career competing in the Octagon is winding down.

Though he doesn’t have any specific timeline in mind for when he will call it a career, he does have a framework in place for how he will go about reaching that difficult decision whenever the time comes.

“I know I’m on my last stretch,” said Sanchez, who inked a new five-fight deal with the UFC in advance of Saturday’s bout with Pereira. “I have a lot of stuff going on, a lot of stuff happening now, but I will fight out these last five fights with the UFC. If I re-sign after that, I don’t know. All I know and all I can tell you is the honest truth and that is that I’m healthier, wiser, and I feel great.

“At the end of these next five fights, we will make a decision,” he added. “We’ll constantly go forward making decisions based on me, my health, my family, and my future, so that when the time comes to step away from the Octagon, I will step away from the Octagon and take my fight in another direction.