Diego Sanchez Has A New Mindset

For many years, Sanchez was as indefatigable outside of the cage as he was inside the Octagon.

He trained relentlessly and pushed boundaries, searching out every edge and advantage he could find while struggling to balance his professional pursuits with the sudden influx of notoriety, attention and money that followed his early UFC success. He switched gyms, switched divisions, and switched nicknames, all the while remaining in dogged pursuit of championship gold.

He talked about anti-aging and outworking his younger training partners. Each loss was followed by promises of a return to the win column and another championship opportunity in the not too distant future.

When he lost back-to-back fights to Al Iaquinta and Matt Brown by knockout and many believed his days competing inside the UFC cage were numbered, Sanchez responded with consecutive dominant efforts against Craig White and Mickey Gall to once again leave fans and observers shaking their heads in disbelief. They also strengthened his feeling that he had plenty of good years left and that claiming UFC gold remained a distinct possibility.

“(I was always) just putting the pressure on myself to not stop, to keep the ball rolling,” he said, reflecting on his 15-year UFC career and the singular focus on reaching the top of the mountain that propelled him so many years. “I know that being a UFC fighter is a momentous career and if you lose that momentum, it’s gone, so you have to keep the ball rolling or you will fall off.

“That’s one of the things I’ve been able to do throughout my career, and it has kept me in the UFC. That was my principle: keep the ball rolling, get another fight.

“But I see the end of the tunnel now,” he said, offering a drastic about-face on a position he’s maintained for a number of years. “My whole career, I never saw the end of the tunnel because I didn’t want to see the end of the tunnel. I was on an anti-aging kick — ‘I’m going to stay young forever’ — and I’m going to fulfill my destiny and become UFC champion and that’s my dream, my destiny.

“I’ve been going through a lot of self-healing and getting right, and knowing that the end of this tunnel isn’t the end…”

His voice trails off, the power of the revelation he’s comes to over these last several years taking the air out of his lungs, causing the usually non-stop talker to pause and gather himself before continuing.

“It’s not the end,” he said, picking back up. “I’m a human being, not ‘UFC Fighter Diego Sanchez.’ That’s not my identity.”