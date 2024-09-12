Diego Lopes Spotlight | UFC 306

The first-round finishes continued as he made his way to Madison Square Garden in New York last year to face Pat Sabatini. This fight showcased that Lopes isn’t just a threat on the ground, but also possesses striking abilities. He knocked out Sabatini at 1:30 of the first round. That marked three fights for Lopes in 2023, and despite losing his debut, it certainly didn’t hurt his stock as he quickly became a fan favorite.

Less than a year after making his debut, Lopes competed on one of the biggest cards in UFC history, UFC 300. It was a big step up in competition as he faced a ranked opponent for the first time in his UFC career, Sodiq Yusuff.

Lopes passed another test with flying colors, finishing Yusuff at 1:29 of the first round. After that win, Lopes had finished his last three opponents all within two minutes. By defeating a Top 15 opponent, Lopes punched his ticket to the rankings and continued to show why he was one of the breakout fighters of 2023.