Diego Lopes Spotlight | UFC 306

Since Diego Lopes made his debut at UFC 288 in Newark last May, he has been a star.
The featherweight stepped in on days’ notice to face Movsar Evloev, who is now ranked No. 6 in the 145-pound division. The two went all three rounds, with Evloev leaving with his hand raised, but the fight put the spotlight on Lopes, who almost finished Evloev a handful of times. From there, it has been nothing but a quick rise into the Top 15 for the Brazilian.
Three months after his debut, Lopes faced Gavin Tucker in Nashville. Compared to his debut, it was a short night in the office as he submitted the Canadian via armbar 1:38 into the fight.
The first-round finishes continued as he made his way to Madison Square Garden in New York last year to face Pat Sabatini. This fight showcased that Lopes isn’t just a threat on the ground, but also possesses striking abilities. He knocked out Sabatini at 1:30 of the first round. That marked three fights for Lopes in 2023, and despite losing his debut, it certainly didn’t hurt his stock as he quickly became a fan favorite.
Less than a year after making his debut, Lopes competed on one of the biggest cards in UFC history, UFC 300. It was a big step up in competition as he faced a ranked opponent for the first time in his UFC career, Sodiq Yusuff.
Lopes passed another test with flying colors, finishing Yusuff at 1:29 of the first round. After that win, Lopes had finished his last three opponents all within two minutes. By defeating a Top 15 opponent, Lopes punched his ticket to the rankings and continued to show why he was one of the breakout fighters of 2023.
Two months after Lopes competed on the historic UFC 300 card, the UFC called him on short notice to be added to UFC 303 during International Fight Week, when Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler was canceled. Getting a call on two weeks’ notice to fight on this card wouldn’t even begin to explain the craziness that Lopes would about to experience.
The 29-year-old was originally scheduled to face former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega, another big step up in competition and his first Top 5 opponent. However, hours from the fight, Ortega withdrew due to a medical issue. This left Lopes without an opponent. In a crazy turn of events, the issue was solved, and Dan Ige stepped in to face Lopes within a matter of hours. An unprecedented event on another big card. Lopes would go on to defeat Ige by unanimous decision, extending his win streak to four.
Saturday marks his third fight of 2024, and on a card that will be remembered forever. For the first time, a live sporting event will take place inside Sphere in Las Vegas for UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili.
Lopes, who trains in Mexico with flyweight champion Alexa Grasso, finally gets his chance to face Ortega, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the featherweight division. With a big featherweight title fight set to go down next month in Abu Dhabi between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway, a win over Ortega continues to solidify Lopes’ chance to enter the title race.
It’s never a boring fight when Lopes enters the Octagon, as he’s already earned one Fight of the Night bonus and two Performance of the Night bonuses in his career thus far. He’ll look to add another showstopping performance to his record on yet another historic night this weekend.
