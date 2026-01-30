DIEGO LOPES | SECOND CHANCES

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Paired off in a battle for the vacant title in the wake of Ilia Topuria moving up to lightweight, everything about UFC 314 was new for Lopes, and he was clearly off his game throughout the week. Not only was it his first main event, his first time being on the poster, and followed nearly 24/7 by a camera crew, but he also squabbled with Yair Rodriguez throughout the week, allowing his heightened emotions to get the best of him at times.

As much as we like to think that these athletes are impervious to nerves and anxiety, they’re not, and the pressure you can feel as a main event fighter, especially in a championship contest, is enough to knock you off your game.

WATCH: UFC 325 Embedded | Countdown

And against the best fighters in the world, a slight slip is all they need.

“In the first fight, I didn’t have the experience with this: five rounds, five minutes, fighting for the belt, main event. I’m the face for the main event, so all the cameras are focused on me, fighting with one of the best guys in the world, Volkanovski, a lot of things happened during the fight week,” began Lopes, acknowledging that the brand new situation was a little overwhelming. “That time, I’m so new in this —my first (main event) experience ever is my fight for the title, so I think this maybe mixed a little bit with my emotion. I tried not to show this during fight week, in the interviews, before the fight, after the fight, but I think yeah, it did (impact things).

“Now, nothing’s new for me; nothing is new, so I have more confidence in myself; I have more experience too,” he said, shifting his attention to this weekend, where he gets a second crack at the Australian superstar and two-time featherweight titleholder. “This is my third main event consecutively, so I don’t have this pressure of ‘I go to this place, there are cameras behind me.’ For me, it’s normal now; I’m not carried away with this.