Diego Lopes Knows He Is A High-Level Fighter

Although a Mexican fighter won’t feature in Noche UFC’s main event, the nation’s fighting spirit will reverberate both throughout the night, as well as through the man making the final walk of the evening.
Diego Lopes, born in Manaus, Brazil, proudly bears the Mexican flag whenever he can. It’s there where Lopes found his footing under the tutelage of Francisco Grasso at Lobos Gym and also where he competed in more than half of his bouts on the regional scene before making it to the UFC. The gratefulness Lopes carries for the country is part of why he decided to open a gym, Brazilian Warriors, in Puebla, Mexico.
MORE NOCHE UFC: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Representing Mexico
“It’s amazing, the people from Mexico,” Lopes told UFC.com. “They are so important in my life, in my career, too. Building my career in Mexico, my coach is Mexican, my gym is in Mexico, and 95 percent of the people in my (world) are from Mexico. To me, it is so special.”
Since making his short-notice debut against Movsar Evloev, Lopes stormed through the featherweight division. Five wins and three finishes earned him a spot across from Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314 with the vacant featherweight title on the line, and many gave Lopes more than a fighting chance against the future Hall of Fame member.
Everything You Need To Know Aboiut Noche UFC And Canelo vs Crawford
Despite scoring a knockdown at the end of the second round, however, Lopes couldn’t find the winning formula against Volkanovski, and ultimately dropped a decision verdict. For the 30-year-old, the disappointment was immense, but the often-jovial Lopes is now able to look back on the April bout in a positive light.
“I learned so much from this fight,” he said. “I proved myself against the best guy in the world. Sharing the Octagon for five rounds, this is a great experience for me. Now, I have even more confidence in myself. I have more experience, too. It’s like nothing happening Saturday night is new for me. I think, now, I’m the best guy.”
The title fight was just the second time Lopes went a full 25 minutes in his 33-fight professional career. Doing so against one of the best featherweights to ever grace the Octagon would boost anyone’s opinion of themselves, and Lopes believes that will help him as he welcomes Jean Silva to the main event spotlight.
Silva has been nothing short of spectacular since earning his UFC contract in October 2023, racking up five finishes in as many fights, most recently submitting Bryce Mitchell the same night Lopes fought Volkanovski.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
Lopes understands the threats the Fighting Nerds representative presents, as well as Silva’s boisterous personality, but he isn’t getting caught up in that noise, either.
“I’ve proved myself with the best guys in the world,” he said. “My first fight in the UFC, I proved I was ready for the top. Now, I’ve gone through the rankings and I defend my position now. In this game, it’s levels and high levels. I think I proved I am high-level.”
Although one could assume Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev are at the head of the queue for a title shot, stranger things have happened. A statement win in a main event spotlight, at the very least, cracks open the door for whomever gets their hand raised in San Antonio.
Coming off a title fight loss is a crucial moment for every fighter. The desperation to get back to that opportunity can cause a fighter to force unnecessary changes or have a crisis of confidence. Lopes, however, seems all-systems go, believing he and his team took the correct lessons away from Miami.
On September 13, it’s time for Lopes to make it happen. All he can control is what is in front of him, and what is in front of him is a prime opportunity to remind everyone he is every bit the part of a title contender.
“You never know what is happening now in the division,” he said. “I think Saturday, a great win, I think I can get into the conversation for the title shot.”
Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva, live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 13, 2025. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, followed by the main card at 6pm ET/3pm PT.