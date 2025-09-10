Diego Lopes Knows He Is A High-Level Fighter

Diego Lopes, born in Manaus, Brazil, proudly bears the Mexican flag whenever he can. It’s there where Lopes found his footing under the tutelage of Francisco Grasso at Lobos Gym and also where he competed in more than half of his bouts on the regional scene before making it to the UFC. The gratefulness Lopes carries for the country is part of why he decided to open a gym, Brazilian Warriors, in Puebla, Mexico.

“It’s amazing, the people from Mexico,” Lopes told UFC.com. “They are so important in my life, in my career, too. Building my career in Mexico, my coach is Mexican, my gym is in Mexico, and 95 percent of the people in my (world) are from Mexico. To me, it is so special.”