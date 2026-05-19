Diego Lopes Enjoys Responsibility of Opening UFC Freedom 250

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“So back in 2023 after my first fight, I never imagined this in my life,” Lopes said earlier this month. “But I’m sure with one thing: I know if I keep working hard, I keep (doing) a great job, I keep making great fights, I have a great chance in my career. So I think looking from 2023 to now, I think ‘If I do this, I have a great chance.’”

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Lopes has done an exceptional job since that first short-notice appearance, earning victories in each of his six non-title fights since then, earning four stoppages and four post-fight bonuses for his efforts, while also facing Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title on two occasions. Though he landed on the wrong side of the scorecards in both title outings, each fight earned Fight of the Night honors, and Lopes’ star remains so bright that his mere mention of a possible move to the lightweight division in the future already has Top 10 fighters like Mateusz Gamrot raising their hands to eventually welcome him to the weight class.

“Yes, I look for this in the future —maybe next fight, I don’t know; I need to talk to the UFC,” Lopes began, addressing the potential move. “I know a few guys at ’55 have interest in fighting me, so I think maybe this (opportunity) opens up more interest for me fighting at ’55.

“(But right) now I look for this fight, win this fight, and then talk with UFC,” he added. “If UFC offers me the chance to fight at 155, I’ll take this. I want to prove myself at 155 too.”