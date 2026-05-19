Diego Lopes Enjoys Responsibility of Opening UFC Freedom 250

When Diego Lopes was drafted into a short-notice matchup with Movsar Evloev at UFC 288 a little more than three years ago, the Brazilian featherweight was most best-known for being one of Alexa Grasso’s coaches, present in the corner with the Mexican standout when she upset Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 285.
More ardent fans likely recognized Lopes from his appearance on the fifth season of Dana White’s Contender Series, where he dropped a technical decision to compatriot Joanderson Brito in a bout that was halted 10 seconds into the final round after Brito accidentally poked Lopes in the eye, rendering him unable to continue.
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What no one expected was that the UFC was signing a future star - a competitor that would thoroughly impress in a losing effort that night in Newark before rattling off five straight wins while emerging as both a title challenger and one of the most beloved fighters on the roster, one who is set to be a part of the first matchup at The White House next month.
Not even Lopes himself.
“So back in 2023 after my first fight, I never imagined this in my life,” Lopes said earlier this month. “But I’m sure with one thing: I know if I keep working hard, I keep (doing) a great job, I keep making great fights, I have a great chance in my career. So I think looking from 2023 to now, I think ‘If I do this, I have a great chance.’”
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Lopes has done an exceptional job since that first short-notice appearance, earning victories in each of his six non-title fights since then, earning four stoppages and four post-fight bonuses for his efforts, while also facing Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title on two occasions. Though he landed on the wrong side of the scorecards in both title outings, each fight earned Fight of the Night honors, and Lopes’ star remains so bright that his mere mention of a possible move to the lightweight division in the future already has Top 10 fighters like Mateusz Gamrot raising their hands to eventually welcome him to the weight class.
“Yes, I look for this in the future —maybe next fight, I don’t know; I need to talk to the UFC,” Lopes began, addressing the potential move. “I know a few guys at ’55 have interest in fighting me, so I think maybe this (opportunity) opens up more interest for me fighting at ’55.
“(But right) now I look for this fight, win this fight, and then talk with UFC,” he added. “If UFC offers me the chance to fight at 155, I’ll take this. I want to prove myself at 155 too.”
First things first, though, as Lopes and Garcia have been tasked with opening the fight card at the White House next month, an opportunity that the Brazilian standout does not take lightly.
“For me, it’s so important,” began Lopes, speaking about the chance to compete in the historic event in the nation’s capital. “I think I’ve (done) a good job since being with UFC — UFC puts me on great cards, I always look to make a great (show) for the fans, and now I have a great opportunity again for make a good show for the fans.
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“I think being the first fight in the White House is so important too because I’m the first guy fighting at the White House,” he said. “It’s great for me, so I just want to be healthy for this fight and put on a great show.”
While Lopes’ standing in the division has been well established, Garcia is a bit of a dark horse, despite entering on a seven-fight winning streak with all but one of those victories coming inside the distance.
The Jackson-Wink MMA man has steadily been working his way up the rankings with wins over the likes of Melquizael Costa, Calvin Kattar, and David Onama, and is the type of dangerous, unheralded finisher that some ranked fighters might think twice about agreeing to fight him.
But not Lopes, who accepted the matchup without knowing where or when it was going to take place.
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“It’s a crazy story because UFC called me two days before they announced the card and said, ‘Hey, maybe you’ll fight with Steve Garcia,’ but they never say the card, and they never say the date,” explained Lopes. “It was just like, ‘Okay!’ I take the fight —the people know me, I accept all fights.
“I was watching the fight between Max (Holloway) and (Charles) Oliveira, the people start the highlights announcing the White House card, putting the names, and my name is the last one.”
Lopes pantomimed his surprise before continuing.
“My manager was there, and he was so excited,” he added. “He said, ‘Hey, you’re fighting at The White House!’ Everyone was so surprised with the card, and me too —I had no idea I was on this card, but I’m so grateful with the UFC for giving me the chance.”
Given his track record, his popularity amongst the fan base, and a dance partner that is always willing to throw down, the chance to have Lopes kick off this monumental event next month feels like a no-brainer, and you can be sure the beloved Brazilian will do everything he can to deliver.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.