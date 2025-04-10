Diego Lopes | Dream, Believe And Make It Happen

Diego Lopes was never afraid to take an opportunity or rise to an occasion.
Never scared of the failure and, above all, success. It’s a mindset that landed him where he is today, just days away from a chance to have UFC gold wrapped around his waist as he prepares to face one of the greatest featherweights of all time, Alexander Volkanovski.
And he gets that chance less than two years into his UFC career.
“I took a lot of risks in my life to make this happen,” Lopes said. “I think it goes to show what happens when you take advantage of the opportunities. This is why we're here. The reason why I was able to be here is because I took all these risks when I did not know what was going to happen. If you take advantage of opportunities that are given to your life that you have in front of you, you can make it, as well. I think that's what it shows.”
It all began when Lopes stepped in on days’ notice to face undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev back in May 2023. It was a moment that would change the trajectory of his career forever. Despite coming up on the wrong side of the scorecards against Evloev, the Brazilian almost finished the fight a handful of times and had many people talking about how bright the future could be for Lopes.
That was only the beginning.
Since then, Lopes has been able to rattle off five straight wins inside the Octagon, his last time out defeating former title challenger Brian Ortega during a historic event inside Sphere for Noche UFC. It wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows for Lopes, who fought on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2021, where he lost to Joanderson Brito. But that loss didn’t define him, in fact, it fueled his drive and motivation even more.
“I think it just inspires a lot of people to say if you don't give up, you can continue in your dreams; if you work hard and have a good head on your shoulders and have good people surrounding you, you can make things happen,” Lopes said. “Turn around and look at where I am. Four years after that loss on Contender, look at how far I've gone. I think this will inspire many kids. There will be setbacks, but they will be able to come back. And if you continue to pound on that, you'll be able to achieve something. Look at where we are right now.”
With his quick rise up the 145-division, it felt like it was only a matter of time before Lopes would be finding himself on top of the marquee, competing for a chance to call himself a world champion, but the timeline of how and when that would happen was a bit bumpy.
Just one month after his win over Ortega, champion Ilia Topuria went on to defend his belt against Max Holloway in Abu Dhabi. This set things up to where everyone thought it would be a rematch against Volkanovski and Topuria for the next featherweight title fight. But everything changed when Topuria vacated the belt in order to move up to lightweight.
Volkanovski claimed UFC gold back in 2019 when he defeated Holloway. He went on to have five successful title defenses, facing Ortega, Holloway and The Korean Zombie before losing his belt to Topuria last February. Despite the vast experience “The Great” brings into Saturday’s matchup, it is Lopes who has all the confidence is his own skillset.
“I think (my biggest strength) is 100% my jiu-jitsu,” Lopes said. “I'm so offensive. My aggressiveness now is different, too. I'm so hungry for this fight. I know Volk has so much experience and has fought so many guys, different styles. This guy has been in the UFC for a long time. This is his tenth consecutive fight for the title, so it is a lot of experience. But, I think I'm different. I'm special and I'm different.”
The mindset of one day being the best in the world is something that Lopes has alwayshad. In fact, he even has it tattooed on his chest. Dream, believe and make it happen. Those are the words he carries with him as he prepares to make the walk to the Octagon inside the Kaseya Center.
To be able to have the belt wrapped around his waist, that is a moment he has thought about many, many times.
“It's something that I've imagined,” Lopes said. “I have envisioned that from time to time. I'm not afraid to think of that. I'm not afraid to believe and to fight for it. The tattoo that I have on my chest means that you dream about it, you go ahead and do it and that's what it is. I have envisioned it.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025.