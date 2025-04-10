Diego Lopes | Dream, Believe And Make It Happen

Never scared of the failure and, above all, success. It’s a mindset that landed him where he is today, just days away from a chance to have UFC gold wrapped around his waist as he prepares to face one of the greatest featherweights of all time, Alexander Volkanovski.

And he gets that chance less than two years into his UFC career.

“I took a lot of risks in my life to make this happen,” Lopes said. “I think it goes to show what happens when you take advantage of the opportunities. This is why we're here. The reason why I was able to be here is because I took all these risks when I did not know what was going to happen. If you take advantage of opportunities that are given to your life that you have in front of you, you can make it, as well. I think that's what it shows.”

It all began when Lopes stepped in on days’ notice to face undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev back in May 2023. It was a moment that would change the trajectory of his career forever. Despite coming up on the wrong side of the scorecards against Evloev, the Brazilian almost finished the fight a handful of times and had many people talking about how bright the future could be for Lopes.