How Will Diego Lopes Bounce Back?

“I don’t feel that the defeat affected me,” Lopes said. “I am a fighter who takes advantage of everything. I know that I had many mistakes in this last fight, but I am not going to make mistakes again. I think that with a full camp I can show what I am capable of.”

It’s hard not to take him serious when he says he has learned from his loss and will bounce back fully. The only concern when skimming his record is that out of all 19 wins, nine of them have come by way of submission.

Can Lopes be equalized by opponents keeping him on the feet?

“I think that over the years I have improved my striking a lot,” he explained. “I know that Nate Richardson is a high-level striker, but I train with the best striking coach, Francisco Grasso. I feel ready to exchange with whoever.”

Aside from coming off a loss, something Lopes hasn’t done much of in his career, another adjustment Lopes is forced to make is location.