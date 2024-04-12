 Skip to main content
Diego Lopes of Brazil celebrates defeating Pat Sabatini in a featherweight fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 300
Diego Lopes Always Stays Hungry

Surging UFC Featherweight Diego Lopes Welcomes Each Moment And Challenge As He Climbs The Ladder To The Top.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on X @thomasgerbasi • Apr. 12, 2024

As Diego Lopes approaches his fight against Sodiq Yusuff on Saturday’s UFC 300 card in Las Vegas, he’s the greatest thing since picanha, a rising star in the featherweight division, and one of the most popular fighters on the roster.

But at this time last year, the Brazilian was on the outside looking in, on a two-fight winning streak but still waiting for his call to the big show.

“My goal at the time was just to stay ready when the opportunity came,” said Lopes through a translator. “I knew that it was just a matter of time until I got the call to fight in the UFC, so I was preparing as if I was already under contract and just waiting for my next assignment. I definitely thought at the time that the call was coming soon.”

It did. On May 6, 2023, he made his short-notice UFC debut against unbeaten Movsar Evloev. After three rounds, Evloev kept the “0” in his loss column, but it was Lopes who was the talk of the town for his Fight of the Night effort. Two Performance of the Night finishes of Gavin Tucker and Pat Sabatini followed, and everything changed.

Not bad for a “new” guy with 29 pro fights.

Lopes laughs.

“I think most fans would definitely be surprised at my amount of pre-UFC fights. I’m young, but it’s been a long road. My long road to the UFC prepared me for where I am today.”

So how has life changed for him in the past 13 months?

“It’s changed a lot in some ways, but my life has mostly stayed the same,” he said. “MMA is still my biggest priority and joy. There’s much more attention on me and the stakes have gotten bigger in some ways, but I still approach fighting in the same way. I think it’s important to keep the same mindset, whether you’re a prospect or world champion – always stay hungry.”

That attitude – plus his accessibility, fighting style and, yeah, the hair – has made him must-see TV, and he appreciates the support that helped land him on this Saturday’s card.

“It’s awesome,” said Lopes. “I love the fans. I think fans really crave action in the Octagon, and that’s exactly what I bring every time. Every fight I’m gunning for that bonus. I think my approach to fighting, and also my general easygoing attitude outside of the Octagon, has given the fans something to be pretty excited about.”

They’re excited. So is Lopes. But he feels the same way about every fight.

UFC 300 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Pereira vs Hill | Zhang vs Yan | Gaethje vs Holloway

“It’s a massive event for the UFC and it’s very exciting to be a part of it, but I need to approach it as any other fight in my career,” he said. “I’ll enjoy the experience, and I can look back at it in the future. For now, it’s time for business. He (Yusuff) is my toughest opponent yet. He’s very skilled, and he’s standing in my way from moving up the rankings. It’s an honor to share the Octagon with him, and I think we’re going to put on an amazing fight for the fans.”

UFC 300
