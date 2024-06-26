Diego Lopes Always Rises To The Occasion

Embedded
If you want to know who Diego Lopes is, look no further to his location when he was called up and asked whether he would take a short notice co-main event with Brian Ortega.
Not his answer. His location.
“I had just gotten off the mat when the call came in,” said Lopes. “My reaction was an immediate yes. No hesitation at all. This is the type of matchup that most fighters dream about.”
Lopes, on a three-fight winning (and finishing) streak, is fresh from an April win over Sodiq Yusuff on the historic UFC 300 card, yet he wasn’t vacationing at home in Brazil, wasn’t getting fat and enjoying the spoils of victory. He was back in the gym in Mexico, working, a living example of the phrase, “if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.”
And he was ready to take the biggest fight of his career.
“I was willing to fight whoever they put in front of me to get to the top of the rankings,” said Lopes. “I was very happy for this matchup, but I would've said yes to anybody.”
He laughs, and it’s true. But if you’re going to say yes to anybody, why not a former world title challenger stationed 11 spots ahead of you at 145 pounds? And though Lopes is only entering the Octagon for the fourth time, you have to figure a win over the number three-ranked Ortega puts him in the title conversation. But as far as Lopes is concerned, that’s a conversation for another day.
“That is my dream, of course, but things have to be done in order,” he said of a world title shot. “If I lose focus on this fight thinking about something else down the road, I might blow this opportunity, so I must be very focused on the task at hand, which I am.”
That focus took Lopes from the regional scene to the big show, and while some think he fell out of the sky and into the Octagon, the 29-year-old paid his dues to get to this point in his career.
“Yes, definitely,” he laughs when asked if he snuck up on some people with his rapid rise. “But I've worked my whole life to be an overnight success.”
That work was in addition to many sacrifices in his personal life, most notably his relocation from Brazil to Mexico to train. That isn’t always the catalyst for big things like it has been for Lopes, so I asked him if he had any message for those who doubted him along the way.
“I'll make my message in the Octagon,” he said. “People are entitled to their opinion, and I'm sure there are a lot of people who will always doubt me, but none of that matters to me.”
This is where another old phrase comes in: “the best revenge is living well,” and Lopes, whose fanbase grows with each fight is certainly on top of the world, a fact made even remarkable considering that he made his UFC debut against Movsar Evloev just over a year ago. Surprised? He’s not.
“I knew that I'd be ready for whatever opportunities came my way,” said Lopes. “I took a long road to the UFC, so I was ready to make an impact from the night of my debut. Things are happening very quickly, but I'm ready for anything.”
Even another big fight in T-Mobile Arena with a packed house watching his every move? Come on, you know the answer to that one already.
“I absolutely love fans of mine and the UFC, so it's an honor to put on a show for them,” he said. “There’s nothing like the bright lights and a huge crowd going crazy. But whether it's a high-profile fight or not, I always do my best to rise to the occasion.”
