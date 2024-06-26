Diego Lopes Always Rises To The Occasion

“I was willing to fight whoever they put in front of me to get to the top of the rankings,” said Lopes. “I was very happy for this matchup, but I would've said yes to anybody.”

He laughs, and it’s true. But if you’re going to say yes to anybody, why not a former world title challenger stationed 11 spots ahead of you at 145 pounds? And though Lopes is only entering the Octagon for the fourth time, you have to figure a win over the number three-ranked Ortega puts him in the title conversation. But as far as Lopes is concerned, that’s a conversation for another day.

“That is my dream, of course, but things have to be done in order,” he said of a world title shot. “If I lose focus on this fight thinking about something else down the road, I might blow this opportunity, so I must be very focused on the task at hand, which I am.”

That focus took Lopes from the regional scene to the big show, and while some think he fell out of the sky and into the Octagon, the 29-year-old paid his dues to get to this point in his career.