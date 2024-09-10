Diego Lopes: A Star In The Making

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

All of this happened in just 13 months. Lopes' willingness to fight frequently and embrace any challenge is why his fanbase continues to grow.

“I definitely love the fact my career has gone so fast,” Lopes said. “I’ve been able to fight several times in a short period of time. I’m here for it and I love it.”

So that brings us to the present day, where Lopes is closing out training camp for what is now the biggest fight of his professional career. He’s once again set to face Brian Ortega, the current No. 3 ranked featherweight contender, but now on the main card of UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili, a once-in-a-lifetime event at the revolutionary Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

READ: New Fighter Kits Launched For UFC 306

“This speaks of my work,” Lopes said about fighting on some of UFC’s biggest events. “It definitely tells me that I’m doing my best and doing great work. It motivates me to keep on going. I’m ready to fight again, I’m looking forward to it.”

While Ortega ultimately was the primary cause of the most stressful week and day of Lopes’ career, he has no animosity toward his upcoming opponent since he understands the grueling challenges every fighter has to endure leading up to a fight.

“He’s a fighter, I’m a fighter, so we know how difficult this sport is, especially the weight cut,” Lopes said. “He had a very painful one according to what I’ve been told. He was sick. I take it as is. I don’t hold any grudges. At the end of the day, we are all fighters. The only thing I hope is that he manages to get well and get through the camp better and weight cut better so he can come in top condition, and we can give a great show.”