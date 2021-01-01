Diego Ferreira Coming Full Circle

“That made me change a lot because I started to find my coaches. Fortis MMA has helped me a lot. I’ve been growing in mixed martial arts, not just as a jiu-jitsu fighter”

At first, it was hard for Ferreira to find his confidence in his newly underdeveloped and untried skills in different disciplines. But now?

“I can see that it works. My six-win streak in the UFC made me think, ‘Wow, why didn’t I make this transition so much earlier in my career?’,” he laughed.“But things happen for a reason. I keep doing the work, working on my wrestling, boxing and Muay Thai, and I just keep getting better every time.”

MORE UFC VEGAS 18: It's Finally Manel Kape's Time | Cody Stamann Welcomes The Pressure | Youssef Zala's Mission

The proof is there for the world to see, and his confidence in his coaches and training has proven to make a difference. Ferreira has gone undefeated since being stopped by Poirier nearly six years ago, with half of those victories coming by way of finish, including his most recent submission of Anthony Pettis last year.

“It was incredible because it was one of the biggest events I’ve had, so to have that pressure over myself, fighting with the former champion of the UFC and WEC, it was really intense for me,” Ferreira said. “I kind of got used to it, though. As soon as I got to the stage, I felt good, I felt like I was at home.”