Diego Ferreira Welcomes The Pressure

“I see a lot of similarities,” the 36-year-old Brazilian veteran said, reflecting on the last time he suffered consecutive losses as he readied to make his third appearance of 2021. “I had (my first) two losses and it has made me hungrier to fight, to get back there, to really show who I am, the same as my last two losses.”

The first two-pack of setbacks came against Dariush and Dustin Poirier in Ferreira’s final appearance of 2014 and lone fight of 2015, with the former earning a unanimous decision victory to hand the Brazilian his first career defeat and the latter securing a first-round finish in his return to the lightweight ranks a little less than six months later.

After those defeats, Ferreira rattled off six consecutive victories to establish himself as one of the top lightweights in the world before beginning this year by once again sharing the Octagon with Dariush, and once again landing on the wrong side of the results against the streaking Kings MMA representative.

Watch The Fights On ESPN+

Losing to Dariush for a second time didn’t change the way people viewed Ferreira as a fighter or his place in the lightweight hierarchy — he battled hard against a fighter who has since added a victory over Tony Ferguson to push his winning streak to seven — but his matchups with Gregor Gillespie three months later feels like it has.

On the morning before the fight, Ferreira stepped on the scale and came in more than four pounds above the limit for a non-title lightweight contest, marking the second time in his career (and five fights) that he’s missed weight.

The following evening, when the two grapplers were locked in the Octagon, everything started well enough for the Fortis MMA representative, who controlled the initial scramble between the two, stung the New Yorker with heavy punches on the feet, and finished the round in back mount, searching for the finish.