Ferreira Wants To Steal The Show At UFC 246

Ferreira, who trains out of Fortis MMA in Dallas, TX, has beaten the likes of Jared Gordon, Rustam Khabilov and Mairbek Taisumov. These victories have helped him gain confidence leading into his bout with Pettis.

At first, he was surprised that Pettis was willing to take the fight, but once it was accepted, the Brazilian knew that UFC 246 would be a once in a lifetime opportunity for him.

“I’m the one who has everything to gain. If I can finish Anthony Pettis the way I want to, I deserve to be in the conversation of the top ten,” says Ferreira. “I think this big event has the potential for me to get more exposure, especially since I’m the first fight of the PPV card and it will be a real opportunity to show people who I am.”

UFC 246 will be Ferreira’s first MMA bout in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas. It has been something he has been looking forward to for a long time. So if you’re doing the math, Ferreira is fighting in Las Vegas for the first time, fighting a former champion and is on the PPV portion of a massive event.