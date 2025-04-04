Diana Belbita: ‘I’m Not A Fragile Girl Anymore’

Diana Belbita returns to action this weekend fresher, fitter, and stronger than ever as she prepares to step into the Octagon as a UFC flyweight once again.
Belbita fought her first two bouts at 125 pounds before dropping down to 115 pounds and claiming her first UFC win over Hannah Goldy back in July 2021. But, after winning just once more in the four fights that followed, Belbita knew that a change needed to be made.
“I would have loved to come back and fight again right after the last fight,” Belbitatold UFC.com.
“I really wanted to take some short notice fights and just go fight after fight, because you train for a fight, then you are already in shape, so why not fight a few weeks later?
“But unfortunately, the injuries always keep me far away from the cage, and that's the reason I decided to switch the weight class, because making 115 was really hard on my body.
“I was eating around 400 calories a day for three months just to make the weight. So then my tendons were just snapping, my muscles never recovered. So it's better that now I'm moving up a weight class. And let's hope this fight goes well, and then maybe fight (again) soon.”
Belbita’s last Octagon appearance saw her submitted by Molly McCann in the last second of the opening round.
Whenever there’s a buzzer-beater submission, the natural question is whether the losing fighter could have held on for one more second to survive the round. But for Belbita, she knew her fight was well and truly done.
“I got a lot of messages with people telling me, if you'll have survived a second there, you’ll have made it to the second round,” she explained.
“I’m like, ‘No, I will have not have an arm, OK.’ Even if that round had been done there, my arm was already gone. I couldn’t punch, I couldn’t move that arm for a good few weeks. So definitely, I’m not upset.
“When this happens, it happens. A fight is a fight, and I think me and my health are a little bit more important than actually making it to the second round with a broken arm and, who knows, maybe getting knocked out on top of a broken arm.
“So no, it’s not frustrating that it happened in the last second. It was frustrating because it happened so unexpectedly, because tendons don’t (usually) snap so quick. I went through that pressure on my arm so many times, and it just happened too quick, too easy.
“So that’s why, when I looked back, I was like, ‘Yeah, of course,’ because my body didn’t have nutrients for months, and, of course, I’m fragile. That’s how I really felt for the last two fights. I felt fragile.”
That defeat prompted Belbita to move up to 125 pounds, and she was grinning from ear to ear as she explained how much better she feels heading into fight week this time around.
“It feels a lot better to fight at flyweight, because I don't have to starve every day, and I have a lot more energy for training,” she smiled.
“I was actually bugging my coach and stressing him and asking him, ‘Are you gonna just let me go slow on the pads, are you not putting pressure on me, or is something wrong? Because I still have energy.’ I don't just look at the clock and pray for my life to survive that training.
“But he's like, ‘No, we are doing exactly the same thing the same amount of time.’ So I'm like, ‘OK, so I guess the fact that I eat before training… maybe that helps!’
“It's definitely a difference from when you eat 400 calories, to when you actually eat like a normal human being. Before, I couldn't even run. I barely jogged in the morning, I barely hit some pads, barely trained.
“But now, having that fuel, having that energy, it was a lot different, and I really expect to see it on Saturday night.”
In addition to building herself back up physically, Belbita has also taken the time to work on her mental health.
She revealed that throughout her career she has dealt with a rollercoaster of emotions as she builds herself up before fights, only to then descend into the depths after a morale-crushing defeat.
Taking some time off, Belbita said, gave her the breathing room to rest, reset and clear her mind ahead of this weekend’s matchup.
“It's always hard after you lose a fight,” she admitted.
“It's always hard to believe in yourself for a while, because it's like I believe in myself, then I fail, and I crash hard. And the more I believe in myself, the harder I crash.
“I really think that this time that I took off because of the injuries, it really put me in a better place mentally, and made me believe myself, and built again that belief in myself.
“Especially when you lose not one fight, but when you lose two fights in a row, and you always feel like you are a little bit on the edge – you may be here, you may not be here tomorrow.
“It has always been like that for me. Every time I win a fight, then I lost the next one. I always felt like I walked on eggshells.
“So this time, I really took this opportunity. I broke my knees, broke my elbows, whatever. This time that I had for healing (my body), I really took that time to try to build myself mentally, too.”
Now Belbita has moved up a weight class and feels stronger than ever, and she can’t wait to test herself against Dione Barbosa this weekend in Las Vegas.
“I think she's amazing, especially because she's a judoka, she's an Olympian, and I love that,” she grinned.
“I’d really love to have that on my resume to say, ‘Yeah, I fought this girl and I beat this girl.’
“Me and my mom, we love the Olympic Games. I’ve watched it since I was a baby, so it’s really fun for me. Like when I fought Karolina Kowalkiewicz, I wanted that on my resume, to fight somebody that fought for the title. Yeah, the fight didn't go my way, but it was an amazing fight, and I loved it. And I'm happy for that.
“It’s the same thing this time. This girl is an Olympian, and I love that. But judo is not MMA, and I'm a judo girl – I'm a brown belt in judo, so I know that part, too. I know how many changes I had to make, because what you do in judo is not gonnawork at the moment you add elbows and knees and punches.
“So, I know how hard it is for her to make that transition. And for me, being a judo girl, I feel like that's really what makes me know her better, and to know a little bit of her gameplan.”
Belbita wouldn’t be drawn on her fighting future beyond this weekend, but she did open up on how she plans to attack Saturday night’s clash with Barbosa.
“I saw a really good interview a few days ago,” she explained.
“One of the fighters was saying that he's laughing every time he sees other fighters trying to score points on him, and he's like, ‘I’m here to kill somebody, not to score points on somebody.’
“So, I think that's what we are going to see. Because, for this fight, I need to let the power go, because I'm not a small girl. I'm not a fragile girl anymore.
“Fighting at 115, of course, a lot of my power is gone. Fighting at 125, I feel like I’ve got my power back.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 5, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.