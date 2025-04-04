Diana Belbita: ‘I’m Not A Fragile Girl Anymore’

Belbita fought her first two bouts at 125 pounds before dropping down to 115 pounds and claiming her first UFC win over Hannah Goldy back in July 2021. But, after winning just once more in the four fights that followed, Belbita knew that a change needed to be made.

“I would have loved to come back and fight again right after the last fight,” Belbitatold UFC.com.

“I really wanted to take some short notice fights and just go fight after fight, because you train for a fight, then you are already in shape, so why not fight a few weeks later?

“But unfortunately, the injuries always keep me far away from the cage, and that's the reason I decided to switch the weight class, because making 115 was really hard on my body.