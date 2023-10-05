Diana Belbiţă: 'I’m A Fighter And A Warrior'

A very raw and inexperienced Belbiţă succeeded in applying some of those lessons in her third fight with the world fight leader, beating Hannah Goldy in her strawweight debut. Her next bout would come against Gloria de Paula in February of 2022 and even though she dropped a close decision, there were plenty of positive takeaways that Belbiţă took away from the fight.

Belbiţă made her return to the Octagon in June of 2023 on the UFC 289 card which took place in Vancouver, Canada. She delivered her most impressive UFC performance to date against Maria Oliveira and earned a unanimous decision victory in front of a packed pro-Canada crowd.

It was a big moment that helped Belbiţă realize that she’s not only in the UFC, but she truly belongs competing with the best mixed martial artists in the world.

“I needed two years with the right team to improve a lot and to realize what it means to be a fighter and actually become a fighter,” Belbiţă said. “Today, I can say that I’m a fighter and I’m a warrior.”