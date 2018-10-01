Dhiego Lima Believes He's Hitting His Prime

“That’s me,” he said. “I try to be a light in people’s life. It doesn’t matter what you’re going through. Let God take care of everything. That’s how I live my life and that’s what I want to show. I want to use this platform to show that. It doesn’t matter what you go through. Everything comes from above and that’s why I’m always happy. It’s as simple as that.”

Such an attitude may be the byproduct of a two-fight winning streak (his first as a UFC fighter), and his spot on the UFC 243 main card this weekend against Luke Jumeau. And those good things don’t hurt, but for the Goiania, Brazil native, it started way before his back-to-back wins over Chad Laprise and Court McGee.

More than four years ago, to be exact. Back in the summer of 2015, Lima, a former hotshot on the regional fight scene, had made it to the UFC after earning a spot in the Ultimate Fighter 19 finals. He lost that final bout to Eddie Gordon, and while he rebounded with a win over Jorge de Oliveira, consecutive defeats at the hands of Tim Means and Li Jingliang got him released from the promotion. By then, it wasn’t easy to keep a smile on his face.