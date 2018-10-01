Dhiego Lima Is All Smiles

Lima called the win a “big monkey” off his back and a well-earned sense of relief. Since that last UFC win, he fought in Legacy FC and Titan FC before finding himself back in the TUF house for The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption. Despite that winding road back to the winner’s circle, Lima said he didn’t try to change how he approached the game.

“I never did anything different, even when I lost,” Lima said. “It’s just God’s timing, and I believe that for me, and it was all an experience. Here, up, down, up down, and I’m just enjoying the moment.”

Approaching this fight with Court McGee at UFC Fort Lauderdale, Lima said there’s less pressure to win and “just excitement.” He added, however, that he’ll need to have a little bit more of an intense warm-up before he and Mcgee open the show at BB&T Center.

“I can’t approach this fight calmly,” Lima said. “I’m usually a guy – I’m very technical. I bring the fight, but I’m very technical as well, so I see first. I see my openings and everything, and with Court, there’s none of that. He shoots out of the cannon when the bell rings, and he comes after you.”

While Lima isn’t really banking on any certain type of fight going down, he knows McGee is going to throw down once they touch gloves.