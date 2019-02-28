DEVOUR Joins Oscar Mayer P3 as UFC Sponsor

LAS VEGAS and CHICAGO – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and two Kraft Heinz Company brands, Oscar Mayer P3 and DEVOUR, today announced a comprehensive multi-year partnership that expands on the innovative marketing relationship the companies began last year. The DEVOUR™ frozen food brand has been named "Official Frozen Meal of UFC," joining Oscar Mayer P3 Portable Protein Pack, which was named “Official Protein Snack” of UFC in 2018. Both designations are new and mark exclusive sponsorship categories for UFC.

DEVOUR™ launched in 2016 with the mission to shake up the frozen aisle by taking an unapologetic stand for mouthwatering, craveable frozen foods. Over the past 3 years, DEVOUR™ has successfully built awareness with its bold and disruptive approach to communications, which has fueled its rapid growth in popularity with consumers. The brand offers frozen meals, frozen sandwiches, and instant bowls, which are widely distributed in retail grocery and convenience stores across the country. Similar to Oscar Mayer P3’s strategic partnership with UFC, DEVOUR’s™ collaboration with UFC will focus on reaching the loyal MMA fan base that comprises key demographics, including millennials, early adopters, and trendsetters.

Under the terms of the expanded partnership, both Oscar Mayer P3 and DEVOUR™ will be integrated extensively into select UFC live events, highlighted by a branded presence inside the world-famous Octagon®; custom integrations throughout UFC’s telecasts; in-venue activations; unique social media campaigns; custom content pieces, and Fight Week and Fight Night integrations.

In 2019, both Oscar Mayer P3 and DEVOUR™ will launch dedicated UFC products at select participating retail locations across the country. An exclusive Oscar Mayer P3 product line will feature co-developed product nutritionals focused on workout performance, certified by the UFC Performance Institute®, along with the integration of UFC-themed packaging. DEVOUR™ will also leverage UFC marks on various product offerings.

In addition, the Oscar Mayer P3 and DEVOUR™ brands will be further integrated with UFC through dedicated custom content pieces. Oscar Mayer P3 will leverage UFC fighter talent within an original series produced at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, highlighting the importance of protein in an athlete’s preparation and daily routine. DEVOUR™ will integrate into Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight program, featuring unique DEVOUR™ marketing placements and mentions.

“Oscar Mayer P3 has been a tremendous partner for UFC, and during the short time we have been working together, we have discovered opportunities for natural collaboration that make sense for both our brands," said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “With the introduction of DEVOUR™ as an official partner in 2019, we look forward to the continued growth of our relationship with the Kraft Heinz family that will enhance our brands and reach consumers in authentic ways."

“We couldn’t be more excited about our P3/UFC partnership,” said Don Fussner, General Manager of Oscar Mayer. “Our relationship kicked off in September of last year, where we developed key learnings from those first fights, particularly in how to best connect with the UFC fan and bring our P3 proposition to life. With many early successes, we are now entering into an expanded, multi-year agreement that comprises holistic marketing communications, co-developed customized products and original content series.”

“UFC is both a collaborative and innovative partner, and I couldn’t be happier with the early results and the path ahead,” added Fussner. “The timing of this newly expanded partnership aligns perfectly with the launch of UFC on ESPN, an exciting chapter as UFC continues to expand their young, growing, and extremely loyal fan base. Being the Official Protein Snack of UFC is a powerful platform for P3, and our team is looking forward to embedding our brand into UFC culture, helping both athletes and fans alike find a more interesting way to get their protein.”

The expanded partnership will begin on Saturday, March 2, with UFC® 235: JONES vs. SMITH, featuring two highly anticipated world championship fights. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wastes no time getting back in the Octagon as he takes on dangerous finisher and No. 3-ranked contender Anthony Smith. Also, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley goes for his fifth consecutive title defense against No. 2-ranked contender Kamaru Usman.