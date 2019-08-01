Devonte Smith Ready for a Friendly Fight

Smith said he and Worthy still text each other regularly, trading words of encouragement whenever either has a fight. Although they maintain that friendship, Smith said they haven’t sparred together in a long time, and that sparring is nearly irrelevant because of how much the Cleveland native has grown.

“I’m not the same dude I was two, two-and-a-half years ago,” Smith. “That’s the last time we sparred. We always talked, but we haven’t sparred in that long. The last time I went back to Cleveland just to spar people, I wasn’t even trying, and I was just mopping people. I was like, ‘Dang, okay.’ So, same thing. I’m training with the elites of the elite.”

Considering he’s had two opponents fall out and is on his third, Smith believes there must be a reason that he’s still fighting on this card, and he wants to make the most of the opportunity at UFC 241 to put on a show with the most eyeballs he’s had on him in his career.

So far, Smith has shown he has the goods in and out of the Octagon, as well as on the microphone, to have earned the featured prelim spot on one of the biggest pay-per-view cards of the year, and that chance is not lost on him.

“I’m not the same dude,” he said. “Taking the personal out of it, it’s just business. My father told me my career starts or ends here, and I’m not going to let him or my personal emotions get in the way of letting a friend get over me.

“Different body, same result, and we’re moving forward. I am becoming 11-1, and we’re going to move on to the next part of my career.”

Zac Pacleb is a writer and producer for UFC.com. You can follow him on Twitter @ZacPacleb.