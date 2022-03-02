Devonte Smith Is Focusing On The Present Moment

“I watched that fight with Mullarkey like 20,000 times,” Smith laughs, probably exaggerating slightly. “I saw my flaws and as I watched it, I did great. It was just one of those things that s**t happens, and I couldn't sit on it for too long. ”

After a strong start against the Aussie, Smith got halted in the second round. It was his second loss in his last three after a 2-0 start to his UFC career, and while he bounced back with a win over Justin Jaynes after a 2019 defeat to Khama Worthy and took en extended break, following the Mullarkey fight, he wanted back in ASAP.

“Once my ribs healed and my orbital fracture healed and my cheekbone fracture healed, I was like, you know what, I want to get back to it,” said Smith, who sounds like he left Las Vegas with more than a couple bumps and bruises.

“I don't like to say too much because you don't want to sound like you're making excuses, but three weeks prior to the fight, I popped a rib and I was basically just training very softly because I didn't want to injure the ribs,” he admits. “And then even after that I still kinda messed them up, so when I went into that fight, it was the mentality of, f**k it, we're here, it is what it is, I gotta do what I gotta do to get what I want to get.”