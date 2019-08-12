Devonte Smith Draws New Opponent At UFC 241

Khama Worthy steps in to face Devonte Smith at UFC 241
Aug. 12, 2019
Due to health issues, Clay Collard has been forced to withdraw from his UFC 241 bout against Devonte Smith. Stepping in to face Smith in this Saturday's lightweight matchup is Octagon newcomer Khama Worthy
UFC 241, which is headlined by the UFC heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic, airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Winner of five in a row, Pittsburgh's Worthy has plenty of momentum on his side when he enters the Octagon for the first time against former Contender Series standout Smith, who has won both of his UFC bouts by first-round knockout.
