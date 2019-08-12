Devonte Smith Draws New Opponent At UFC 241

UFC 241, which is headlined by the UFC heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic, airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Winner of five in a row, Pittsburgh's Worthy has plenty of momentum on his side when he enters the Octagon for the first time against former Contender Series standout Smith, who has won both of his UFC bouts by first-round knockout.