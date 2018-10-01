Devin Clark Wants To Prove He Belongs At The Top

“I was backed in the corner a little bit,” Clark said. “I was going into Russia like I was fighting for my career. I'm fighting to stay alive in the UFC.”

Then a couple things happened. First, Clark got a brand spanking new four-fight contract, then the fight to break that contract in didn’t happen, as Shtyrkov pulled out of the bout due to illness mere hours from fight day.

One thing was great; the other one not so much.

“It was pretty bizarre and it was a situation I had never been in before, the night before a big fight like that,” Clark said. “Fighting in Russia was a dream of mine and I was super excited. It was just a perfect situation for me to overcome a lot of different things, like being in Russia against a tough Russian and earning the respect of the Russian people. It was one of the coolest things I had been a part of and then I didn't get to do it. So it was pretty heartbreaking, but we just had to get through it.”