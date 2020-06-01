Devin Clark And Family "All In" On Smith Fight

It’s a rollercoaster of emotional highs and lows many of us can relate to this year, but one that Clark is feeling distinctly.

“There’s been so many good things with my career—financially and stuff like that. The family, my wife and daughter are doing good. But, at the same time, we’ve had a lot of loss, death. I lost a good friend and also lost my mother-in-law. The whole COVID-19 thing and people freaking out. It’s a really weird time, and also the best year that I’ve had.”

The passing of his mother-in-law occurred mere days ago, and the wound is still fresh in his voice. Was there ever a thought to canceling his co-main event fight at this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis?