Desert Island Fights | Part 6

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

First there was Friday. The atmosphere was off the charts as 10,000 fans crammed into the MGM Grand Garden just to see Diaz and McGregor face off. It wasn’t even fight night and it was still a “you had to be there” moment.

Then, on fight night, the co-main event saw Miesha Tate come back from the brink of defeat to submit Holly Holm in the final round and capture the women’s bantamweight title. It was an unforgettable moment that helped define “Cupcake’s” career.

But the night had one more “Holy S**t!” moment to deliver before everyone went home.

The build-up to Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor was electric. Diaz’s now-infamous Octagon interview – “You took everything I worked for!” – after defeating Michael Johnson set the wheels in motion for a huge matchup, and the electricity between the pair built things up to a thrilling crescendo when they finally stepped into the Octagon on fight night.

Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

The general consensus was that Diaz would give him a fight, but he’d get caught eventually by McGregor’s power. But, as the fight played out, it was Diaz who appeared to have the edge. And in the second round, when Diaz started to add a little more weight to his high-volume output, he hit the jackpot, and claimed one of the most memorable victories in UFC history.

He stunned McGregor with punches that prompted the Irishman into shooting for a takedown. It was everything Diaz could have hoped for. The Stockton native easily stuffed the attempt, mounted McGregor and hammered him with punches and elbows until “The Notorious” one gave him his back. Diaz saw his chance, locked up a rear-naked choke and the rest is history.

Luke Rockhold vs Michael Bisping

UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2 – June 4, 2016

For so long, it felt like Michael Bisping would be destined to finish his career as the UFC’s ultimate “nearly man.” Every time he came within one win of a title shot, he’d fall at the final hurdle. But, after getting that unforgettable win over Anderson Silva in London less than four months earlier, Bisping was ready for his shot at the title.