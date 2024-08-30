Desert Island Fights | Part 6

Announcements
Since I started writing for UFC.com, I’ve always had a thought in the back of my mind that I’d one day have to write a Desert Island Fights feature. And here we are.
Everyone has approached the task with their own angle, and for my Desert Island Fights feature I’ve decided to jump into my virtual DeLorean and take it all the way to 88 miles per hour as I go back in time to relive some of the most memorable fights I’ve covered from Octagonside during my 15+ years covering this crazy sport.
As a result, this is my personal 10-fight list, presented to you in chronological order, and restricted to only UFC events I covered in person.
And, while the fights you read about below might not all necessarily make your “Greatest Fights of All Time,” (though one or two might…) they all made it into my Desert Island Fights lineup because they hold special memories for me.
Tom Watson vs Stanislav Nedkov
UFC on Fuel TV: Barao vs McDonald – February 16, 2013
It’s always enjoyable to watch fighters you’ve covered on the regional scene work their way up and enjoy success on the world stage.
Back in February 2013, a gritty middleweight from Southampton, England that I’d covered on the UK scene had his big moment as he came back from the brink of defeat to claim a stirring come-from-behind TKO victory on home soil.
Tom “Kong” Watson had earned himself a spot on the UFC roster after winning middleweight titles for UK promotions UCMMA and BAMMA, but his Octagon debut saw him lose a split decision to the super-durable Brad Tavares in Nottingham.
It meant his sophomore appearance, against musclebound Bulgarian wrestler Stanislav Nedkov, who had moved down from light heavyweight for the fight, was a must-win, and “Kong” stepped into the Octagon that night with a “refuse to lose” attitude that earned him his first UFC win, and two post-fight bonuses.
Things were going well in the first round until a huge punch from Nedkov had Watson on his back and in big trouble as he tried to fend off the Bulgarian’s heavy-duty ground and pound. After doing enough to convince the referee he was intelligently defending himself, Watson survived the onslaught and, after a gassed Nedkov trudged back to his corner, Watson stood up, spread his arms wide and gestured to Nedkov as if to say, “Is that all you’ve got?”
The second round was all Watson, as he punished Nedkov on the inside with vicious Muay Thai knees and punches that eventually led to a TKO finish with 18 seconds left in the round. The crowd at Wembley Arena, including super middleweight champion of the world Joe Calzaghe, absolutely loved it.
UFC CEO Dana White loved it, too, and awarded Watson two $50,000 bonuses – for Fight of the Night and Knockout of the Night. Rarely has a performance embodied a fighter’s personality as perfectly as that display from Watson. Seeing him get his moment on the big stage, with a packed arena on their feet, was a great memory.
Robbie Lawler vs Rory MacDonald
UFC 189: Mendes vs. McGregor – July 11, 2015
When you watch dozens of fights each weekend, often on television, you can become desensitized to the sheer level of violence and punishment these incredible athletes put themselves through.
Even if you’re used to watching fights live from close quarters, you can sometimes become a little too comfortable with what you’re watching. Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald served up a reminder that this sport, to coin a phrase, really is “as real as it gets.”
Full Fight | Robbie Lawler vs Rory MacDonald
/
This wasn’t so much a fight as a battle of wills. MacDonald started well and was piecing up Lawler with his boxing early on. But, as the bout wore on, Lawler bit down on his mouthpiece and flat-out refused to allow himself to be beaten.
Sometimes you hear fighters saying that they’re ready to fight to the death. Lawler’s performance embodied that in a way I don’t think I’ve ever seen before, or since, in a fight. And the memory of his post-fight celebration after his fifth-round TKO win, roaring at the crowd with a badly split upper lip, will live with me forever.
Chad Mendes vs Conor McGregor
UFC 189: Mendes vs. McGregor – July 11, 2015
The first main event I covered in Las Vegas, and the first time I’d ever set foot on US soil, Conor McGregor vs. Chad Mendes at UFC 189 was the crowning moment on an insane UFC pay-per-view that still ranks as one of the best events of all time.
Fight week was nuts. It must have been a good weekend to be a burglar in Dublin, as it seemed like most of McGregor’s hometown had flown across the pond to be there in person in the fight capital of the world, and the party vibe the fans brought to Vegas that week extended to fight night itself, with the late, great, Sinead O’Connor singing “The Foggy Dew” as McGregor made his walk to the Octagon.
Full Fight | Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes
/
Chad Mendes, who stepped in on short notice to replace the injured Jose Aldo, was expected to test McGregor’s takedown defense early, and while “Money” managed to get “The Notorious” one to the mat, when they returned to the feet, it was Mendes who was starting to breathe heavily.
McGregor smartly attacked the body, then, in the second round, with Mendes’ hands beginning to drop, he went back upstairs to score the second-round TKO with just three seconds left in the round.
The MGM Grand Garden Arena erupted, McGregor became a superstar, and the UFC was never quite the same again.
Jose Aldo vs Conor McGregor
UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor – December 12, 2015
I know this feature is “Desert Island Fights” and offering up a bout that lasted just 13 seconds seems a bit unusual, but that 13 seconds came after a long build-up that saw the rivalry between Aldo and McGregor cranked up to levels few could have anticipated.
Yes, we knew McGregor was a master of the mind games, and a top-drawer wind-up merchant. But Aldo’s stoicism throughout his career suggested that it would be tough break through his thick skin. Well, McGregor succeeded.
By the time I interviewed the pair, separately, on the London Eye – one rotation in one pod with Aldo, then a second rotation in another pod with McGregor – Aldo was clearly sick to the back teeth with the Irishman, who by that stage was treating every press conference with the Brazilian as some sort of cruel sport.
Then, with the pair all set to face off at UFC 189, Aldo suffered a rib injury courtesy of a spinning back kick from training partner Jonas Bilharinho and the champion was ruled out. McGregor defeated Chad Mendes to capture the interim crown, and the tension cranked up to even higher levels.
When the pair eventually stood across the cage from each other, McGregor had already won. His mind games had angered Aldo the point that he was determined to charge out of his corner and make McGregor pay. McGregor knew it, predicted it, and had his counter locked and loaded.
A counter left sent Aldo face-first into the canvas in the very first exchange as McGregor delivered one of the most shocking knockouts in UFC history. As Aldo’s jaw hit the canvas, several more jaws hit the floor on press row.
“Mystic Mac” had called it, and it happened, exactly as he predicted. And the sport of MMA has never been quite the same since.
Michael Bisping vs Anderson Silva
UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Silva – February 27, 2016
I’ve watched countless fights during my career, and as a reporter you can get comfortable seeing even elite-level fighters going head-to-head. But there are occasionally fights that put you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Michael Bisping vs. Anderson Silva was one of those fights.
Full Fight | Michael Bisping vs Anderson Silva
/
It all started for me with a phone call on Christmas Eve. The whole family was sitting around the dinner table enjoying some festive food. Did I want to break the news of a big fight? “What’s the fight?” I asked. “Bisping vs. Anderson Silva, UFC London, February 27,” came the reply. I put my knife and fork down, excused myself from the table, and got the news out within the hour.
It was a huge Christmas present for UK MMA fans, and a chance for Bisping to prove that what he’d been saying all along – that he would beat Silva if they ever fought.
The fight itself was a movie. Bisping started like a house on fire, and when he dropped Silva early, the roof of The O2 Arena nearly came off. But that would only be the start of the drama.
In a fight that saw the momentum swing back and forth like a real-life Rocky movie, Bisping held the advantage in the first two rounds as he outstruck “The Spider” through the opening 10 minutes of the fight. But, in the closing seconds of the third round, all hell broke loose.
Bisping lost his mouthpiece during an exchange against the fence and, after Silva stepped back to reset, the Brit gestured to the dropped gumshield so referee Herb Dean could pause the action. It was a huge error.
In a moment that almost cost him the fight, Bisping had forgotten the most important rule in MMA, “protect yourself at all times.” His guard was down, his gaze was diverted from his opponent, and he was wide open. Silva saw his moment, and struck.
A picture-perfect flying knee landed flush and folded up Bisping, who looked done. But the knee landed right at the buzzer. A badly hurt, but still conscious, Bisping returned to his corner, while Silva celebrated on the fence, believing he had won. Confusion reigned in the arena, but I remember turning to my media colleague John Morgan and told him that Dean hadn’t waved off the fight. The fight was still on.
Incredibly, Bisping, who looked as close to finished as you can look without a referee stopping a fight, came out of his corner and proceeded to outstrike Silva in Round 4. It was the ballsiest round I’ve ever seen in my 15 years covering the sport. And while Silva attempted to turn up the power in the final round, his chance had gone, and when Bisping was declared the unanimous decision winner, the explosion of noise was the loudest I’ve ever heard at a UFC event in the UK.
Bisping had won, and he’d proved his point. At the time, after such a high point, I thought it was the perfect time for him to retire. But as it turned out, “The Count” was far from finished. More on that later…
Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor
UFC 196: Diaz vs. McGregor – March 5, 2016
UFC CEO Dana White has spoken in the past about dealing in “Holy S**t!” moments. And, at UFC 196, we got plenty.
Full Fight | Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor
/
First there was Friday. The atmosphere was off the charts as 10,000 fans crammed into the MGM Grand Garden just to see Diaz and McGregor face off. It wasn’t even fight night and it was still a “you had to be there” moment.
Then, on fight night, the co-main event saw Miesha Tate come back from the brink of defeat to submit Holly Holm in the final round and capture the women’s bantamweight title. It was an unforgettable moment that helped define “Cupcake’s” career.
But the night had one more “Holy S**t!” moment to deliver before everyone went home.
The build-up to Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor was electric. Diaz’s now-infamous Octagon interview – “You took everything I worked for!” – after defeating Michael Johnson set the wheels in motion for a huge matchup, and the electricity between the pair built things up to a thrilling crescendo when they finally stepped into the Octagon on fight night.
The general consensus was that Diaz would give him a fight, but he’d get caught eventually by McGregor’s power. But, as the fight played out, it was Diaz who appeared to have the edge. And in the second round, when Diaz started to add a little more weight to his high-volume output, he hit the jackpot, and claimed one of the most memorable victories in UFC history.
He stunned McGregor with punches that prompted the Irishman into shooting for a takedown. It was everything Diaz could have hoped for. The Stockton native easily stuffed the attempt, mounted McGregor and hammered him with punches and elbows until “The Notorious” one gave him his back. Diaz saw his chance, locked up a rear-naked choke and the rest is history.
Luke Rockhold vs Michael Bisping
UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2 – June 4, 2016
For so long, it felt like Michael Bisping would be destined to finish his career as the UFC’s ultimate “nearly man.” Every time he came within one win of a title shot, he’d fall at the final hurdle. But, after getting that unforgettable win over Anderson Silva in London less than four months earlier, Bisping was ready for his shot at the title.
In typical Bisping fashion, it came the hard way. Rather than being booked to fight for the title, it came on two weeks’ notice. Former champ Chris Weidman had sustained an injury and was out of his title rematch with Luke Rockhold, and Bisping, in Toronto filming on the set of XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, was given the shot he’d spent his entire career chasing.
The prevailing feeling at the time seemed to be that people were happy for Bisping that he’d finally got his shot, but few were giving him much of a chance. After all, he was facing a man who had submitted him emphatically with a one-arm guillotine choke in Sydney, Australia 19 months earlier.
But Bisping, free from the stresses and strains of a grueling training camp, looked as relaxed and happy as I’ve ever seen him during a fight week, and he delivered a memorable promo to the assembled media on open workout day as he declared,
“I’ve said it before, two years, two weeks, two months, two days. I don’t care. I’ll fight anyone, any time, any place.
“I’m gonna walk off a movie set, I’m gonna walk into that Octagon, I’m gonna take Luke Rockhold’s belt.
“And he’s going to lie on the floor and he’s gonna wake up looking at the stars and go ‘F**k! This guy just beat me on two weeks’notice.’”
We should have asked him for the Powerball numbers, because on fight night, Bisping’s prediction became reality as he backed up every word.
He needed just three minutes, 36 seconds to drop, then knock out, Rockhold to capture the title in one of the biggest title shocks in UFC history. It also gave the UK their first UFC world champion.
As the only member of the UK’s national written press in the building that night, that night really was an “I was there” moment for me personally, and it helped inspire a generation of fighters, including the likes of Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall, who have since followed in “The Count’s” footsteps to become UFC champions.
Danny Roberts vs Mike Perry
UFC 204: Bisping vs. Henderson 2 – October 8, 2016
While a lot of selections in this Desert Island Fights list – and probably most of the others, too – tend to focus on main events and title fights, I had to include this one for a few different reasons.
Danny Roberts and Mike Perry may cut very different figures, both in terms of their look outside the cage, and their fighting style inside it, but the one thing these two men have in common is they’re both bonafide warriors, and they love a tear-up.
Their welterweight clash was the UFC FIGHT PASS featured bout at UFC 204, as the pair waged war in a back-and-forth slugfest that remains one of the most entertaining fights I’ve ever watched live.
In the end, Perry got the finish with just 20 seconds left in the fight. It was only appropriate that the bout finished in a knockout, but in truth, both men deserved to see the scorecards that night.
It took another epic display to displace it as the Fight of the Night bonus winner that night, but this thrilling battle kicked off an incredible run of finishes.
The following eight bouts all ended inside the distance before Michael Bisping and Dan Henderson stepped into the Octagon for their rematch…
Michael Bisping vs Dan Henderson
UFC 204: Bisping vs. Henderson 2 – October 8, 2016
When it was announced that Michael Bisping’s first middleweight title defense would be against Dan Henderson, there were plenty of eyebrows raised. But for the UFC’s ultimate “company man,” Bisping had earned the right to call his shot, and he wanted to exorcise the demon of his first UFC loss, and the single most devastating knockout in UFC history.
Full Fight | Michael Bisping vs Dan Henderson 2
/
That came back at UFC 100, when Dan Henderson detonated his now-legendary “H-Bomb” on Bisping, then followed up with an equally devastating flying forearm to the already out-cold Brit by way of an exclamation mark.
After that fight, many wrote Bisping off. You don’t get knocked out like that and become a champion. It was just too damaging, too devastating, too confidence-shattering. But Bisping threw up a middle finger to the detractors and, over the course of seven years, earned a shot at the title, and won it.
And in his rematch with Henderson in Manchester – an event held in the middle of the night to accommodate US pay-per-view timescales – Bisping must have had some serious flashbacks as he was dropped not once, but twice, by 46-year-old Hendo, who was walking, talking proof that the last thing you lose is your power.
But, despite being dinged twice by Henderson, Bisping clambered up off the canvas on both occasions and battled through adversity to pick up a hard-won unanimous decision victory. It ensured that Bisping retained his title, and maintained his undefeated record on UK soil.
Eddie Alvarez vs Conor McGregor
UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor – November 12, 2016
The first time the Octagon landed in New York City saw history made in more ways than one at Madison Square Garden.
Full Fight | Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez
/
Fight week was nuts. When Conor McGregor didn’t appear for the start of the pre-fight press conference, lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez got up and walked off. Eventually McGregor arrived, galloping onto the stage wearing a rented mink coat and riding an invisible horse as the assembled New York crowd roared their approval. It set the stage for a crazy build-up to fight night.
If the presser was crazy, the weigh-ins were wild. More than 14,000 fans crammed into The Garden just to get a glimpse of Alvarez and McGregor facing off. Then, when fight night rolled around and the talking stopped, McGregor delivered.
His dismantling of Alvarez was as clinical as it was decisive, as he dropped “The Underground King” five times en route to a second-round TKO victory as the Irishman became the first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously.
Being there for the first UFC event in New York was special. Watching live fights at The Garden was special. But what took my experience of UFC 205 to higher levels was McGregor. In sheer performance terms, that was the best Conor McGregor we’ve ever seen inside the Octagon. A man at the peak of his powers, achieving something no other fighter had managed before.