Desert Island Fights | Part 5

Once a year, the music streaming service Spotify sends you your most-played songs and stats for the previous year. All at once it can be a validating, illuminating and humbling experience.

With that in mind, I went into UFC FIGHT PASS and looked at which UFC bouts I’ve watched the most on repeat over the years.

MORE DESERT ISLAND FIGHTS: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5

One caveat: I didn’t include any fights that my esteemed colleagues have already written about in the first four iterations of this series. That means obvious classics like Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk 1, Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen 1 and the Sgt. Pepper of MMA fights: Robbie Lawler vs Rory MacDonald 2 might all have made this list if I had written Part 1. That’s okay, though; there’s an absolute bounty of great fights in the UFC FIGHT PASS library, and if these were the 10 that I was destined to live with for all eternity, I’d be a happy man.

In no particular order: