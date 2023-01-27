Desert Island Fights | Part 3

For me, the desert island fight series is all about those fights or moments that you somehow still bring up years later or you show a friend who is just starting to dip their toes into the MMA world.

In part one of this series, longtime UFC.com editor Thomas Gerbasi limited himself to fights that he witnessed in person. In part two, UFC.com writer E. Spencer Kyte stuck to fights that he watched either in person or as they happened.

Order UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski

My desert island list is comprised of fights that have happened since I came to UFC, the ones I simply can’t forget no matter how many times I’ve seen them.

So here we go – my all-time, gotta have ‘em desert island fights.

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje

UFC Fight Night - Glendale, Arizona – April 14, 2018