Desert Island Fights | Part 2

There have been scores of amazing fights under the UFC banner over the years, but when it came to putting together my “all-time, desert island fights,” it wasn’t all that difficult.

Now, I didn’t limit myself to only fights I’ve seen in person like Thomas Gerbasi did with his initial offering in this series, but I did stick to fights I watched live, either in person or as they happened.

While there were lots of outstanding contests from the days of renting VHS tapes at Jumbo Video or the years where UFC wasn’t a prominent piece of my life, I wanted to stick to the time period since I started writing about this sport for a couple reasons.

First and foremost, I had a visceral reaction to these fights, and that speaks to the impact they had on me.

Secondly, as great as some of those older fights were, I don’t have the connection to them that I do these bouts. I knew the stakes of all of these fights, knew what it meant to see these two combatants in there together, and had an understanding of the kind of magic that could, and ultimately did happen.

Lastly, these are the fights I would send people to if they wanted to see some of the high points of the sport I’ve spent the last dozen years of my life writing about because these combine to give you a little bit of everything that makes me love this sport so much.

So here we go — my all-time, desert island fights.